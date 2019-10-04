Tottenham: Mauricio Pochettino has 'no doubt' team is behind him

Tottenham have lost 13 of their past 28 matches stretching back to February.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino says he is certain the team are still playing for him despite their run of poor form.

Spurs have won just three of their opening 10 games in all competitions and were thrashed 7-2 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday.

They were also knocked out of the Carabao Cup on penalties by League Two Colchester last week.

"I have no doubt the players always want to do their best to win," said Pochettino.

Speaking at a news conference ahead of Saturday's Premier League trip to Brighton, the Argentine added: "They play for themselves, their families, then for the club and the coaching staff."

'I don't have doubts about their commitment'

Pochettino also says the uncertainty surrounding the future of key players has no bearing on their commitment to the team.

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen and Belgium central defensive pair Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen are in the final year of their contracts, while England left-back Danny Rose and Kenya midfielder Victor Wanyama both expected to leave during the summer transfer window.

Pochettino has previously claimed "different agendas" had unsettled the squad and that he needed time to rebuild team harmony.

"I don't have doubts about their commitment with four, five or one year left in their contracts," added Pochettino, who led the side to fourth place in the Premier League and reached the Champions League final last season.

"The negative result like the other day was three days after beating Southampton with 10 men, it cannot change completely, the ideas or perception.

"The most important thing that is clear is that we are all together and we are going to find a way to win again."