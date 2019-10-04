Swansea City: No ranting and raving here, says boss Steve Cooper

Steve Cooper has lost only one of his 10 league games since taking over at Swansea City in June

Steve Cooper says there will be no raised voices at Swansea City as his side look to build on their fine start to the season.

Swansea lead the Championship having taken 21 points from 10 games.

Head coach Cooper believes support behind the scenes has been key to his team's early success.

"The days of ranting and raving and shouting at young players are not far off gone. We don't want to be that club," he said.

"The players are really buying into how we want to play, how we want to work and the culture of supporting each other.

"I think that's how you play to your best.

"Yes we are demanding, there is a high-performing culture and high expectations, but I believe you get that by supporting players and telling them they can do things."

Relegated from the Premier League in 2018, Swansea rebuilt under Graham Potter last season but then lost their two key attacking players, Dan James and Oli McBurnie, to top-flight clubs in the summer.

Potter also moved on, to Brighton, yet Swansea have maintained the momentum built in 2018-19.

Former England Under-17 coach Cooper, whose side host struggling Stoke City on Saturday, feels the blend of his squad has been significant.

Andre Ayew scored his first Swansea City league goal since May 2016 to secure victory at Charlton on Wednesday

"We have Andre (Ayew), Wayne (Routledge), Kyle (Naughton), Nathan (Dyer), Borja is not young," he said.

"They are really good people and good professionals. They do their best for themselves and they are happy to support the younger players as well.

"That's a really good thing. Sometimes with players there can be selfishness and things like that, but that doesn't exist at this football club at this moment.

"There is a really good mix. I think the young players are flourishing with the support they are getting from the older players and hopefully from me and the staff."

Swansea are back at the summit of the Championship thanks to their impressive midweek win at Charlton, while Stoke are bottom having failed to win in the second tier this term.

Cooper insists Swansea must ignore league positions as his they target a seventh league victory of the campaign.

"I have said before it's dangerous to look further than the present because of the unpredictability of the league," he said.

"I don't want anybody getting carried away - I certainly won't. I just want us to focus on what's next and that's the game against Stoke."