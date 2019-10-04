Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock to complain over schedule

Neil Warnock succeeded Paul Trollope as Cardiff City boss

Manager Neil Warnock says he will complain over Cardiff City having to play a Friday night Championship game immediately after the international break, for the second time this season.

Cardiff's home game with Sheffield Wednesday restarts the Championship programme on Friday, 18 October.

Warnock says he will write to the EFL as well as the television broadcasters.

Once you can allow, twice is out of order really. I will be making the point," Warnock said.

"I don't know why it is always us. We have been given another Friday night after the international break which means once again two or three of our lads aren't getting back until late.

"There should be some sort of common sense but unfortunately in football, especially the EFL, I don't think there is much going about."

Warnock has three players on international duty.

Winger Junior Hoilett has been selected by Canada for two matches against the USA, goalkeeper Neil Etheridge is poised to make a return for the Philippines and Curacao have picked Leandro Bacuna.

Midfielder Bacuna rejoined Cardiff at the team hotel on the eve of their draw at Derby last month - their previous Friday night fixture after an international break - having been away with Curacao.

"It is all right for these clubs that have European players that can play Tuesday and come back on Wednesday. But we haven't," Warnock added.

"We've got people in far flung reaches of the world coming back Thursday afternoon and we are playing Friday night in a top game. It's scandalous really and it shouldn't happen.

"But I would not imagine anybody at the EFL will give one hoot about Cardiff City."