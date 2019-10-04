Kwame Thomas: Doncaster Rovers sign striker on short-term deal to January 2020

Kwame Thomas began his senior career with Derby County

Doncaster Rovers have signed striker Kwame Thomas on a short-team deal which runs until January 2020.

The 24-year-old former Derby and Coventry forward most recently played for National League side Solihull Moors and joins League One Rovers after a successful trial with the club.

"For a while now I've wanted to get things sorted and know where I would be playing my football," he said.

"The boys have done really well and started the season off in good form."

