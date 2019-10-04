Liverpool charged by Uefa after Red Bull Salzburg game

Roberto Firmino (right) set up Mohamed Salah (left) for the winner against Salzburg

Liverpool have been charged by Uefa after fans ran onto the pitch during their 4-3 Champions League victory against Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday.

Salzburg have been charged with the "throwing of objects" by their supporters during the game at Anfield.

Uefa's hearing into the case will take place on 17 October.

Mohamed Salah scored the winner for Liverpool after Salzburg had recovered from 3-0 down to level the match at 3-3 early in the second half.