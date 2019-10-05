Match ends, Real Madrid 4, Granada CF 2.
Real Madrid 4-2 Granada: Eden Hazard scores first goal as Real hold on
Eden Hazard scored his first Real Madrid goal as Zinedine Zidane's side survived a Granada fightback to stretch their lead at the top of La Liga.
Hazard, who signed from Chelsea in June, lobbed Rui Silva at the end of the first half after Karim Benzema's second-minute opener for the hosts.
Luka Modric added an excellent third in the second half, but Darwin Machis and Domingos Duarte responded for Granada.
James Rodriguez then scored late in stoppage time to ensure Real's victory.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
- 1AreolaBooked at 68mins
- 19Odriozola
- 5Varane
- 4Ramos
- 2CarvajalBooked at 54mins
- 15Valverde
- 14CasemiroBooked at 43mins
- 8KroosSubstituted forModricat 34'minutes
- 11BaleSubstituted forRodríguezat 83'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 9Benzema
- 7E HazardSubstituted forIscoat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Militão
- 10Modric
- 16Rodríguez
- 18Jovic
- 22Isco
- 26Altube
- 27Silva de Goes
Granada
- 1Dantas da Silva
- 16Díaz
- 22Coutinho Meneses DuarteBooked at 73mins
- 6SánchezBooked at 54mins
- 15Neva
- 19MontoroSubstituted forGonalonsat 6'minutes
- 10Rodríguez DíazBooked at 81mins
- 12AzeezSubstituted forVadilloat 51'minutes
- 21HerreraBooked at 72mins
- 23Machís
- 9SoldadoBooked at 56minsSubstituted forFernándezat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Gonalons
- 5Martínez
- 7Vadillo
- 11Köybasi
- 13Escandell
- 20Ramos
- 24Fernández
- Referee:
- Santiago Jaime Latre
- Attendance:
- 70,315
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 4, Granada CF 2.
Booking
James Rodríguez (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 4, Granada CF 2. James Rodríguez (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Álvaro Odriozola following a fast break.
Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Carlos Fernández (Granada CF).
Attempt blocked. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Maxime Gonalons.
Hand ball by Isco (Real Madrid).
Attempt saved. Isco (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Raphael Varane.
Attempt blocked. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Modric.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Rui Silva.
Attempt saved. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Álvaro Odriozola.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. James Rodríguez replaces Gareth Bale.
Booking
Antonio Puertas (Granada CF) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Antonio Puertas (Granada CF).
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 3, Granada CF 2. Domingos Duarte (Granada CF) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Víctor Díaz following a corner.
Attempt missed. Víctor Díaz (Granada CF) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Álvaro Vadillo with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by Raphael Varane.
Foul by Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid).
Maxime Gonalons (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Rui Silva.
Attempt saved. Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Modric with a cross.
Booking
Domingos Duarte (Granada CF) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Domingos Duarte (Granada CF).
Booking
Yangel Herrera (Granada CF) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Granada CF).
Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Maxime Gonalons (Granada CF).
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Isco replaces Eden Hazard.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 3, Granada CF 1. Darwin Machís (Granada CF) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Booking
Alphonse Areola (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty conceded by Alphonse Areola (Real Madrid) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Granada CF. Carlos Fernández draws a foul in the penalty area.
Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Carlos Fernández (Granada CF).
Attempt saved. Germán Sánchez (Granada CF) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Álvaro Vadillo with a cross.