Spanish La Liga
Real Madrid4Granada2

Real Madrid 4-2 Granada: Eden Hazard scores first goal as Real hold on

Eden Hazard
Eden Hazard agreed a five-year contract with Real Madrid in June

Eden Hazard scored his first Real Madrid goal as Zinedine Zidane's side survived a Granada fightback to stretch their lead at the top of La Liga.

Hazard, who signed from Chelsea in June, lobbed Rui Silva at the end of the first half after Karim Benzema's second-minute opener for the hosts.

Luka Modric added an excellent third in the second half, but Darwin Machis and Domingos Duarte responded for Granada.

James Rodriguez then scored late in stoppage time to ensure Real's victory.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

  • 1AreolaBooked at 68mins
  • 19Odriozola
  • 5Varane
  • 4Ramos
  • 2CarvajalBooked at 54mins
  • 15Valverde
  • 14CasemiroBooked at 43mins
  • 8KroosSubstituted forModricat 34'minutes
  • 11BaleSubstituted forRodríguezat 83'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 9Benzema
  • 7E HazardSubstituted forIscoat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Militão
  • 10Modric
  • 16Rodríguez
  • 18Jovic
  • 22Isco
  • 26Altube
  • 27Silva de Goes

Granada

  • 1Dantas da Silva
  • 16Díaz
  • 22Coutinho Meneses DuarteBooked at 73mins
  • 6SánchezBooked at 54mins
  • 15Neva
  • 19MontoroSubstituted forGonalonsat 6'minutes
  • 10Rodríguez DíazBooked at 81mins
  • 12AzeezSubstituted forVadilloat 51'minutes
  • 21HerreraBooked at 72mins
  • 23Machís
  • 9SoldadoBooked at 56minsSubstituted forFernándezat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Gonalons
  • 5Martínez
  • 7Vadillo
  • 11Köybasi
  • 13Escandell
  • 20Ramos
  • 24Fernández
Referee:
Santiago Jaime Latre
Attendance:
70,315

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamGranada
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home17
Away8
Shots on Target
Home10
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home12
Away18

Live Text

Match ends, Real Madrid 4, Granada CF 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Real Madrid 4, Granada CF 2.

Booking

James Rodríguez (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

Goal!

Goal! Real Madrid 4, Granada CF 2. James Rodríguez (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Álvaro Odriozola following a fast break.

Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Carlos Fernández (Granada CF).

Attempt blocked. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Maxime Gonalons.

Hand ball by Isco (Real Madrid).

Attempt saved. Isco (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Raphael Varane.

Attempt blocked. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Modric.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Rui Silva.

Attempt saved. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Álvaro Odriozola.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. James Rodríguez replaces Gareth Bale.

Booking

Antonio Puertas (Granada CF) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Antonio Puertas (Granada CF).

Goal!

Goal! Real Madrid 3, Granada CF 2. Domingos Duarte (Granada CF) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Víctor Díaz following a corner.

Attempt missed. Víctor Díaz (Granada CF) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Álvaro Vadillo with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by Raphael Varane.

Foul by Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid).

Maxime Gonalons (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Rui Silva.

Attempt saved. Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Modric with a cross.

Booking

Domingos Duarte (Granada CF) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Domingos Duarte (Granada CF).

Booking

Yangel Herrera (Granada CF) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Yangel Herrera (Granada CF).

Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Maxime Gonalons (Granada CF).

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Isco replaces Eden Hazard.

Goal!

Goal! Real Madrid 3, Granada CF 1. Darwin Machís (Granada CF) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Booking

Alphonse Areola (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Penalty conceded by Alphonse Areola (Real Madrid) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Granada CF. Carlos Fernández draws a foul in the penalty area.

Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Carlos Fernández (Granada CF).

Attempt saved. Germán Sánchez (Granada CF) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Álvaro Vadillo with a cross.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 5th October 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid8530168818
2Granada84221510514
3Atl Madrid742174314
4Barcelona74121610613
5Real Sociedad7412127513
6Sevilla7412107313
7Ath Bilbao733173412
8Villarreal73221811711
9Levante83231010011
10Eibar8233101009
11Valencia72321011-19
12Real Valladolid723278-19
13Real Betis82331116-59
14Osasuna715156-18
15Alavés722347-38
16Getafe71421011-17
17Celta Vigo713349-56
18Espanyol7124412-85
19Mallorca7115412-84
20Leganés8026412-82
View full Spanish La Liga table

