Match ends, Genoa 1, Milan 2.
Genoa 1-2 AC Milan: Pepe Reina saves injury-time penalty as Milan hold on
Pepe Reina saved an injury-time penalty as struggling AC Milan beat Genoa to distance themselves from the Serie A relegation places and ease the pressure on manager Marco Giampaolo.
In an incident-packed match featuring four red cards, the visitors fought back with two goals in six second-half minutes through Theo Hernandez and Franck Kessie's penalty.
Lasse Schone's sublime free-kick had given Genoa a half-time lead.
Milan climb to 11th with victory.
Milan breathe sigh of relief after tense win
Succeeding Gennaro Gattuso as Milan boss in June, former Sampdoria manager Giampaolo had come under increasing pressure following the 18-time champions' dismal start to the campaign.
The seven-time champions of Europe had already suffered four defeats in their opening six league games, having been well beaten by Fiorentina last weekend.
Schone's opener for fellow strugglers Genoa, who sit second from bottom, provided relief for Giampaolo's counterpart Aurelio Andreazzoli - but the contest turned in the 51st minute as Hernandez beat Andrei Radu at his near post.
Moments later, Milan were awarded a penalty after a lengthy Video Assistant Referee review found Davide Biraschi guilty of handball, with the defender duly dismissed.
Genoa goalkeeper Radu denied substitute Rafael Leao at close range as the visitors, reduced to 10 men following a second yellow card for right-back Davide Calabria, chased a third.
With the drama not over, former Liverpool goalkeeper Reina brought down Christian Kouame before denying Schone from the spot in the 95th minute to secure a crucial three points.
A first red card of the match had been awarded to Genoa's Riccardo Saponara after comments he made from the bench, while Milan's unused substitute Samu Castillejo received the game's fourth for a similar offence shortly before the final whistle.
Line-ups
Genoa
- 97Radu
- 17RomeroBooked at 88mins
- 2ZapataBooked at 23mins
- 4CriscitoSubstituted forBiraschiat 11'minutesBooked at 56mins
- 18Ghiglione
- 20SchöneBooked at 67mins
- 21Radovanovic
- 33Pajac
- 8LeragerBooked at 64minsSubstituted forPandevat 88'minutes
- 11Kouamé
- 99PinamontiSubstituted forFavilliat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Goldaniga
- 9Sanabria
- 13El Yamiq
- 14Biraschi
- 15Jagiello
- 19Pandev
- 22Marchetti
- 29Cassata
- 30Favilli
- 32Ankersen
- 91Saponara
- 93Chitolina Carniel
AC Milan
- 25Reina
- 2CalabriaBooked at 79mins
- 43Campos Duarte da Silva
- 13Romagnoli
- 19Hernández
- 79Kessié
- 20BigliaBooked at 62mins
- 10CalhanogluSubstituted forTolentino Coelho de Limaat 45'minutesBooked at 84mins
- 8Fernández Saez
- 9PiatekSubstituted forda Conceição Leãoat 45'minutes
- 5BonaventuraSubstituted forContiat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Bennacer
- 7Castillejo Azuaga
- 11Borini
- 12Conti
- 17da Conceição Leão
- 18Rebic
- 33Krunic
- 39Tolentino Coelho de Lima
- 46Gabbia
- 68Rodríguez
- 90Donnarumma
- Referee:
- Maurizio Mariani
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away6
- Corners
- Home7
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home23
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Genoa 1, Milan 2.
Lucas Biglia (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lasse Schöne (Genoa).
Dismissal
Samu Castillejo (Milan) is shown the red card.
Attempt missed. Cristián Zapata (Genoa) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Cristian Romero with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, Genoa. Conceded by Pepe Reina.
Penalty saved! Lasse Schöne (Genoa) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Penalty conceded by Pepe Reina (Milan) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Genoa. Christian Kouamé draws a foul in the penalty area.
Booking
Cristian Romero (Genoa) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Genoa. Goran Pandev replaces Lukas Lerager.
Attempt missed. Lukas Lerager (Genoa) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Andrea Favilli.
Attempt missed. Lasse Schöne (Genoa) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
Booking
Lucas Paquetá (Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Lucas Paquetá (Milan).
Cristian Romero (Genoa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rafael Leão (Milan).
Cristián Zapata (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Franck Kessié (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marko Pajac (Genoa).
Substitution
Substitution, Milan. Andrea Conti replaces Giacomo Bonaventura.
Attempt saved. Cristian Romero (Genoa) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andrea Favilli with a headed pass.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Davide Calabria (Milan) for a bad foul.
Foul by Davide Calabria (Milan).
Christian Kouamé (Genoa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Suso (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lukas Lerager (Genoa).
Giacomo Bonaventura (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cristian Romero (Genoa).
Lucas Paquetá (Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lukas Lerager (Genoa).
Substitution
Substitution, Genoa. Andrea Favilli replaces Andrea Pinamonti.
Attempt missed. Andrea Pinamonti (Genoa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Christian Kouamé following a fast break.
Foul by Franck Kessié (Milan).
Cristián Zapata (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Andrea Pinamonti (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alessio Romagnoli (Milan).
Attempt saved. Rafael Leão (Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Franck Kessié.
Booking
Lasse Schöne (Genoa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.