Inter Milan 1-2 Juventus: Late Gonzalo Higuain winner sends champions top

Substitute Gonzalo Higuain scored a late winner as champions Juventus ended Inter Milan's perfect league start to move top of Serie A.

Higuain struck powerfully past Samir Handanovic with 10 minutes remaining to send Maurizio Sarri's side one point above their opponents at the San Siro.

Juventus had led after just four minutes through Paulo Dybala.

But Inter levelled 14 minutes later as Lautaro Martinez converted a penalty after a handball by Matthijs de Ligt.

