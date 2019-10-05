French Ligue 1
PSG4Angers0

Paris Saint Germain 4-0 Angers: Champions move clear at Ligue 1 summit with win

Neymar
Neymar has scored four goals in five league games since returning to action for Paris St-Germain

Champions Paris St-Germain opened up a five-point gap at the top of Ligue 1 with a thumping victory against Angers.

Pablo Sarabia fired the hosts ahead after 13 minutes and Mauro Icardi doubled the advantage before half-time.

Idrissa Gueye converted a third for Thomas Tuchel's side after 59 minutes, before Neymar slotted in his fourth league goal in five matches late on.

Angers began the match as PSG's closest challengers, but slip below Nantes to third on goal difference.

Nantes can move to within two points of PSG with victory over Nice later on Saturday (19:00 BST).

The results ends a three-match unbeaten run for Stephane Moulin's visitors, who had been joint-top with PSG before their 1-1 draw against Amiens last weekend.

Though Kylian Mbappe had made his return from injury as a second-half substitute against Bordeaux in PSG's previous league game, the French forward missed out on Saturday with a thigh problem.

Having beaten Galatasaray 1-0 on Tuesday to claim maximum points from opening two Champions League games, PSG have now recorded three successive wins without conceding since their surprise defeat to Reims last month.

Line-ups

PSG

  • 1Navas
  • 21Herrera
  • 2Thiago Silva
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 14BernatSubstituted forDialloat 78'minutes
  • 27Gueye
  • 8ParedesBooked at 86mins
  • 6Verratti
  • 19SarabiaBooked at 23minsSubstituted forDi Maríaat 83'minutes
  • 18IcardiSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 72'minutes
  • 10NeymarBooked at 82mins

Substitutes

  • 11Di María
  • 12Meunier
  • 16Rico
  • 17Choupo-Moting
  • 20Kurzawa
  • 22Diallo
  • 33Kouassi

Angers

  • 16Butelle
  • 29Manceau
  • 8Traoré
  • 24Thomas
  • 2Ait NouriSubstituted forThioubat 45'minutes
  • 15Capelle
  • 27Pereira LageBooked at 52mins
  • 18Santamaría
  • 23BobichonSubstituted forManganiat 55'minutes
  • 21Ninga
  • 7AliouiSubstituted forKangaat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Pavlovic
  • 5Mangani
  • 6Pajot
  • 10Fulgini
  • 11Kanga
  • 20Thioub
  • 30Petkovic
Referee:
Willy Delajod

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamAngers
Possession
Home73%
Away27%
Shots
Home15
Away10
Shots on Target
Home8
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away1
Fouls
Home12
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 4, Angers 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 4, Angers 0.

Attempt missed. Pierrick Capelle (Angers) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Thomas Mangani following a set piece situation.

Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).

Mathias Pereira Lage (Angers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Paris Saint Germain 4, Angers 0. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

Booking

Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain).

Pierrick Capelle (Angers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain).

Sada Thioub (Angers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Thomas Mangani (Angers) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mathias Pereira Lage.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Ángel Di María replaces Pablo Sarabia.

Booking

Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card.

Hand ball by Neymar (Paris Saint Germain).

Substitution

Substitution, Angers. Wilfried Kanga replaces Rachid Alioui.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Abdou Diallo replaces Juan Bernat.

Attempt missed. Rachid Alioui (Angers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Baptiste Santamaría.

Attempt saved. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pablo Sarabia.

Attempt saved. Baptiste Santamaría (Angers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thomas Mangani.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Vincent Manceau.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting replaces Mauro Icardi.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Casimir Ninga.

Foul by Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain).

Casimir Ninga (Angers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt saved. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Idrissa Gueye.

Foul by Juan Bernat (Paris Saint Germain).

Baptiste Santamaría (Angers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Thomas Mangani (Angers).

Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain).

Ludovic Butelle (Angers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Idrissa Gueye.

Goal!

Goal! Paris Saint Germain 3, Angers 0. Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pablo Sarabia.

Attempt missed. Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Juan Bernat.

Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Casimir Ninga (Angers).

Foul by Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain).

Casimir Ninga (Angers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 5th October 2019

  • PSGParis Saint Germain4AngersAngers0
  • BrestBrest0MetzMetz0
  • DijonDijon0StrasbourgStrasbourg0
  • MontpellierMontpellier0MonacoMonaco0
  • NantesNantes0NiceNice0
  • ToulouseToulouse0BordeauxBordeaux1

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG97021741321
2Nantes952285317
3Angers95131615116
4Bordeaux9432139415
5Lille8422117414
6Nice94231212014
7Marseille93421011-113
8Rennes833286212
9Montpellier933366012
10Reims832374311
11Amiens93241214-211
12Monaco92431416-210
13Strasbourg924369-310
14Lyon823314869
15Metz9234812-49
16Toulouse9234813-59
17Brest9162813-59
18Nîmes822479-28
19Saint-Étienne8224713-68
20Dijon9135410-66
View full French Ligue 1 table

