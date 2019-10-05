Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 4, Angers 0.
Paris Saint Germain 4-0 Angers: Champions move clear at Ligue 1 summit with win
Champions Paris St-Germain opened up a five-point gap at the top of Ligue 1 with a thumping victory against Angers.
Pablo Sarabia fired the hosts ahead after 13 minutes and Mauro Icardi doubled the advantage before half-time.
Idrissa Gueye converted a third for Thomas Tuchel's side after 59 minutes, before Neymar slotted in his fourth league goal in five matches late on.
Angers began the match as PSG's closest challengers, but slip below Nantes to third on goal difference.
Nantes can move to within two points of PSG with victory over Nice later on Saturday (19:00 BST).
The results ends a three-match unbeaten run for Stephane Moulin's visitors, who had been joint-top with PSG before their 1-1 draw against Amiens last weekend.
Though Kylian Mbappe had made his return from injury as a second-half substitute against Bordeaux in PSG's previous league game, the French forward missed out on Saturday with a thigh problem.
Having beaten Galatasaray 1-0 on Tuesday to claim maximum points from opening two Champions League games, PSG have now recorded three successive wins without conceding since their surprise defeat to Reims last month.
Line-ups
PSG
- 1Navas
- 21Herrera
- 2Thiago Silva
- 3Kimpembe
- 14BernatSubstituted forDialloat 78'minutes
- 27Gueye
- 8ParedesBooked at 86mins
- 6Verratti
- 19SarabiaBooked at 23minsSubstituted forDi Maríaat 83'minutes
- 18IcardiSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 72'minutes
- 10NeymarBooked at 82mins
Substitutes
- 11Di María
- 12Meunier
- 16Rico
- 17Choupo-Moting
- 20Kurzawa
- 22Diallo
- 33Kouassi
Angers
- 16Butelle
- 29Manceau
- 8Traoré
- 24Thomas
- 2Ait NouriSubstituted forThioubat 45'minutes
- 15Capelle
- 27Pereira LageBooked at 52mins
- 18Santamaría
- 23BobichonSubstituted forManganiat 55'minutes
- 21Ninga
- 7AliouiSubstituted forKangaat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Pavlovic
- 5Mangani
- 6Pajot
- 10Fulgini
- 11Kanga
- 20Thioub
- 30Petkovic
- Referee:
- Willy Delajod
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home73%
- Away27%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 4, Angers 0.
Attempt missed. Pierrick Capelle (Angers) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Thomas Mangani following a set piece situation.
Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).
Mathias Pereira Lage (Angers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 4, Angers 0. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.
Booking
Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain).
Pierrick Capelle (Angers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain).
Sada Thioub (Angers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Thomas Mangani (Angers) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mathias Pereira Lage.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Ángel Di María replaces Pablo Sarabia.
Booking
Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card.
Hand ball by Neymar (Paris Saint Germain).
Substitution
Substitution, Angers. Wilfried Kanga replaces Rachid Alioui.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Abdou Diallo replaces Juan Bernat.
Attempt missed. Rachid Alioui (Angers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Baptiste Santamaría.
Attempt saved. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pablo Sarabia.
Attempt saved. Baptiste Santamaría (Angers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thomas Mangani.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Vincent Manceau.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting replaces Mauro Icardi.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Casimir Ninga.
Foul by Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain).
Casimir Ninga (Angers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Idrissa Gueye.
Foul by Juan Bernat (Paris Saint Germain).
Baptiste Santamaría (Angers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Thomas Mangani (Angers).
Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain).
Ludovic Butelle (Angers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Idrissa Gueye.
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 3, Angers 0. Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pablo Sarabia.
Attempt missed. Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Juan Bernat.
Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Casimir Ninga (Angers).
Foul by Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain).
Casimir Ninga (Angers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.