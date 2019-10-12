League One
Oxford Utd15:00Doncaster
Venue: The Kassam Stadium, England

Oxford United v Doncaster Rovers

Line-ups

Oxford Utd

  • 1Eastwood
  • 2Cadden
  • 4Dickie
  • 15Mousinho
  • 3Ruffels
  • 17Henry
  • 6Gorrin
  • 8Brannagan
  • 18Sykes
  • 19Mackie
  • 11Fosu-Henry

Substitutes

  • 5Moore
  • 7Hall
  • 12Long
  • 13Stevens
  • 16Baptiste
  • 23Agyei

Doncaster

  • 24Dieng
  • 2Halliday
  • 4Anderson
  • 33Daniels
  • 3James
  • 8Whiteman
  • 6Sheaf
  • 7Sadlier
  • 26Coppinger
  • 10Taylor
  • 39Thomas

Substitutes

  • 1Lawlor
  • 5Wright
  • 12Gomes
  • 19May
  • 23Kiwomya
  • 27Greaves
  • 31Ennis
Referee:
Seb Stockbridge

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ipswich118302151627
2Wycombe126512113823
3Fleetwood116232014620
4Blackpool125521613320
5Coventry115511614220
6Sunderland115421614219
7Peterborough1153326151118
8Bristol Rovers115331412218
9Oxford Utd124442417716
10Doncaster104421310316
11Lincoln City125161717016
12Shrewsbury114431013-316
13Rotherham10433169715
14Burton10433149515
15Gillingham113441714313
16Portsmouth93331211112
17MK Dons114071218-612
18Accrington112541419-511
19Rochdale112451220-810
20Tranmere112361521-69
21Wimbledon121381423-96
22Southend111191228-164
23Bolton10046225-23-8
