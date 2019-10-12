League One
Bristol Rovers15:00MK Dons
Venue: Memorial Stadium, England

Bristol Rovers v Milton Keynes Dons

Line-ups

Bristol Rovers

  • 1van Stappershoef
  • 16Davies
  • 5Craig
  • 15Kilgour
  • 33Rodman
  • 4Ogogo
  • 6Upson
  • 7Sercombe
  • 11Leahy
  • 17Smith
  • 10Nichols

Substitutes

  • 18Kelly
  • 23Bennett
  • 24Menayese
  • 25Moore
  • 29Adeboyejo
  • 31Andre
  • 36Hargreaves

MK Dons

  • 1Nicholls
  • 4Walsh
  • 16Martin
  • 6Cargill
  • 2Williams
  • 25Brittain
  • 29Kasumu
  • 18McGrandles
  • 3Lewington
  • 26Boateng
  • 9Bowery

Substitutes

  • 7Reeves
  • 11Dickenson
  • 15Moore-Taylor
  • 22Moore
  • 24Houghton
  • 33Harley
  • 37Asonganyi
Referee:
Anthony Backhouse

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ipswich118302151627
2Wycombe126512113823
3Fleetwood116232014620
4Blackpool125521613320
5Coventry115511614220
6Sunderland115421614219
7Peterborough1153326151118
8Bristol Rovers115331412218
9Oxford Utd124442417716
10Doncaster104421310316
11Lincoln City125161717016
12Shrewsbury114431013-316
13Rotherham10433169715
14Burton10433149515
15Gillingham113441714313
16Portsmouth93331211112
17MK Dons114071218-612
18Accrington112541419-511
19Rochdale112451220-810
20Tranmere112361521-69
21Wimbledon121381423-96
22Southend111191228-164
23Bolton10046225-23-8
