League One
Blackpool15:00Rotherham
Venue: Bloomfield Road, England

Blackpool v Rotherham United

Line-ups

Blackpool

  • 23Alnwick
  • 20Turton
  • 6Heneghan
  • 16Tilt
  • 26Husband
  • 17Virtue-Thick
  • 8Spearing
  • 25Guy
  • 11Feeney
  • 21Gnanduillet
  • 14Scannell

Substitutes

  • 5Edwards
  • 7Delfouneso
  • 9Hardie
  • 12Nottingham
  • 29MacDonald
  • 35Bange
  • 37Mafoumbi

Rotherham

  • 1Iversen
  • 22Olosunde
  • 20Ihiekwe
  • 6Wood
  • 3Mattock
  • 8Wiles
  • 17Crooks
  • 11Barlaser
  • 16Lindsay
  • 24Smith
  • 23Hastie

Substitutes

  • 4MacDonald
  • 12Price
  • 14Morris
  • 15Robertson
  • 18Clarke
  • 19Ogbene
  • 26Lamy
Referee:
Christopher Pollard

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ipswich118302151627
2Wycombe126512113823
3Fleetwood116232014620
4Blackpool125521613320
5Coventry115511614220
6Sunderland115421614219
7Peterborough1153326151118
8Bristol Rovers115331412218
9Oxford Utd124442417716
10Doncaster104421310316
11Lincoln City125161717016
12Shrewsbury114431013-316
13Rotherham10433169715
14Burton10433149515
15Gillingham113441714313
16Portsmouth93331211112
17MK Dons114071218-612
18Accrington112541419-511
19Rochdale112451220-810
20Tranmere112361521-69
21Wimbledon121381423-96
22Southend111191228-164
23Bolton10046225-23-8
View full League One table

