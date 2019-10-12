League One
Rochdale15:00Accrington
Venue: Crown Oil Arena, England

Rochdale v Accrington Stanley

Line-ups

Rochdale

  • 25Sánchez
  • 13Keohane
  • 6O'Connell
  • 15McShane
  • 16Done
  • 14Rathbone
  • 8Williams
  • 20Ryan
  • 40Henderson
  • 18Wilbraham
  • 10Camps

Substitutes

  • 9Andrew
  • 12Lynch
  • 22Baah
  • 28Morley
  • 35Bradley
  • 36Gillam
  • 37Tavares

Accrington

  • 1Evtimov
  • 5Sykes
  • 3Hughes
  • 36Opoku
  • 7Clark
  • 6Sherif
  • 28Conneely
  • 8Finley
  • 10Pritchard
  • 19Bishop
  • 9Zanzala

Substitutes

  • 4Edwards
  • 12Maguire
  • 16Barclay
  • 23Neves Bento De Carvalho
  • 32Charles
  • 40Savin
  • 42Diallo
Referee:
Tom Nield

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ipswich118302151627
2Wycombe126512113823
3Fleetwood116232014620
4Blackpool125521613320
5Coventry115511614220
6Sunderland115421614219
7Peterborough1153326151118
8Bristol Rovers115331412218
9Oxford Utd124442417716
10Doncaster104421310316
11Lincoln City125161717016
12Shrewsbury114431013-316
13Rotherham10433169715
14Burton10433149515
15Gillingham113441714313
16Portsmouth93331211112
17MK Dons114071218-612
18Accrington112541419-511
19Rochdale112451220-810
20Tranmere112361521-69
21Wimbledon121381423-96
22Southend111191228-164
23Bolton10046225-23-8
