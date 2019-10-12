Scunthorpe United v Northampton Town
Line-ups
Scunthorpe
- 1Watson
- 3Ntlhe
- 26McGahey
- 23McArdle
- 28Brown
- 20Gilliead
- 22Sutton
- 5Songo'o
- 7Colclough
- 10van Veen
- 17Novak
Substitutes
- 6Butler
- 16Butroid
- 25Eastwood
- 27Slater
- 30Eisa
- 33Proctor
- 40Pugh
Northampton
- 1Cornell
- 2Hall-Johnson
- 5Goode
- 16Wharton
- 3Martin
- 6Turnbull
- 17McWilliams
- 10Adams
- 20Warburton
- 7Hoskins
- 19Oliver
Substitutes
- 4McCormack
- 9Smith
- 11Williams
- 14Lines
- 23Harriman
- 29Waters
- 33Fisher
- Referee:
- Trevor Kettle
Match report to follow.