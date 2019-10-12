Leyton Orient v Walsall
Line-ups
Leyton Orient
- 1Brill
- 14Judd
- 6Coulson
- 15Happe
- 3Widdowson
- 8Clay
- 44Wright
- 4Gorman
- 16Brophy
- 18Harrold
- 9Wilkinson
Substitutes
- 10Maguire-Drew
- 11Dayton
- 12Sargeant
- 17Dennis
- 21Marsh
- 25Ogie
- 27Alabi
Walsall
- 1Roberts
- 5J Clarke
- 26Liddle
- 6Scarr
- 33Jules
- 15Holden
- 16Guthrie
- 7Sinclair
- 8Kinsella
- 25McDonald
- 30Gaffney
Substitutes
- 2Norman
- 4Sadler
- 10Gordon
- 11Adebayo
- 13Rose
- 17Hardy
- 20Bates
- Referee:
- Ben Toner
Match report to follow.