League Two
Mansfield15:00Oldham
Venue: One Call Stadium, England

Mansfield Town v Oldham Athletic

Line-ups

Mansfield

  • 1Logan
  • 15Shaughnessy
  • 5Pearce
  • 17Sweeney
  • 20Gordon
  • 7MacDonald
  • 6Bishop
  • 3Benning
  • 10Khan
  • 11Maynard
  • 32Rose

Substitutes

  • 16Tomlinson
  • 18Afolayan
  • 19Cook
  • 22Hamilton
  • 28Knowles
  • 30Smith
  • 31Stone

Oldham

  • 1Woods
  • 34Hamer
  • 29Egert
  • 31Wheater
  • 3Iacovitti
  • 10Maouche
  • 24Sylla
  • 17Missilou
  • 8Morais
  • 9Vera
  • 26Smith

Substitutes

  • 5Smith-Brown
  • 6Stott
  • 16Wilson
  • 18Fage
  • 27Adams
  • 33Eagles
  • 39Zabret
Referee:
Lee Swabey

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green12732146824
2Exeter126511711623
3Newport12651126623
4Crewe127231914523
5Cheltenham1264221111022
6Bradford126331711621
7Swindon126241915420
8Colchester125431510519
9Grimsby125341914518
10Port Vale124531718-117
11Cambridge124441613316
12Plymouth124441715216
13Crawley124441919016
14Northampton124351413115
15Walsall12435814-615
16Macclesfield123541314-114
17Salford123541520-514
18Carlisle124261319-614
19Mansfield123451316-313
20Leyton Orient123451621-513
21Oldham122551317-411
22Scunthorpe121471321-87
23Morecambe121471224-127
24Stevenage12057818-105
View full League Two table

