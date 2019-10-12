League Two
Salford15:00Cambridge
Venue: Peninsula Stadium, England

Salford City v Cambridge United

Line-ups

Salford

  • 12Letheren
  • 2Wiseman
  • 15Burgess
  • 13Hughes
  • 3Touray
  • 8Maynard
  • 25Jones
  • 17Towell
  • 44Conway
  • 9Rooney
  • 7Armstrong

Substitutes

  • 4Threlkeld
  • 6Piergianni
  • 10Lloyd-McGoldrick
  • 18Whitehead
  • 20Dieseruvwe
  • 33Evans
  • 34Doyle

Cambridge

  • 1Mitov
  • 16Darling
  • 34Ward
  • 4Taft
  • 2Knoyle
  • 22Lewis
  • 10Maris
  • 8O'Neil
  • 7Hannant
  • 18Richards
  • 20Smith

Substitutes

  • 5Taylor
  • 9Dallas
  • 11Dunk
  • 15John
  • 17Davies
  • 25Burton
  • 26Knibbs
Referee:
Carl Boyeson

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green12732146824
2Exeter126511711623
3Newport12651126623
4Crewe127231914523
5Cheltenham1264221111022
6Bradford126331711621
7Swindon126241915420
8Colchester125431510519
9Grimsby125341914518
10Port Vale124531718-117
11Cambridge124441613316
12Plymouth124441715216
13Crawley124441919016
14Northampton124351413115
15Walsall12435814-615
16Macclesfield123541314-114
17Salford123541520-514
18Carlisle124261319-614
19Mansfield123451316-313
20Leyton Orient123451621-513
21Oldham122551317-411
22Scunthorpe121471321-87
23Morecambe121471224-127
24Stevenage12057818-105
