League Two
Exeter15:00Forest Green
Venue: St James Park, England

Exeter City v Forest Green Rovers

Line-ups

Exeter

  • 23Maxted
  • 2Sweeney
  • 5Martin
  • 15Parkes
  • 11Williams
  • 25Taylor
  • 27Collins
  • 22Sparkes
  • 8Law
  • 7Martin
  • 12Bowman

Substitutes

  • 4Atangana
  • 17Jay
  • 18Fisher
  • 20Richardson
  • 21Moxey
  • 35Seymour
  • 40Visser

Forest Green

  • 24Thomas
  • 3Bernard
  • 6Rawson
  • 20Kitching
  • 22Godwin-Malife
  • 7Winchester
  • 14Adams
  • 23Mills
  • 29Aitchison
  • 10Collins
  • 9Stevens

Substitutes

  • 12Allen
  • 13Wollacott
  • 15Morton
  • 25Mondal
  • 28Taylor
  • 41Covil
Referee:
Paul Marsden

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green12732146824
2Exeter126511711623
3Newport12651126623
4Crewe127231914523
5Cheltenham1264221111022
6Bradford126331711621
7Swindon126241915420
8Colchester125431510519
9Grimsby125341914518
10Port Vale124531718-117
11Cambridge124441613316
12Plymouth124441715216
13Crawley124441919016
14Northampton124351413115
15Walsall12435814-615
16Macclesfield123541314-114
17Salford123541520-514
18Carlisle124261319-614
19Mansfield123451316-313
20Leyton Orient123451621-513
21Oldham122551317-411
22Scunthorpe121471321-87
23Morecambe121471224-127
24Stevenage12057818-105
