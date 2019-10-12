League Two
Swindon15:00Plymouth
Venue: The County Ground, England

Swindon Town v Plymouth Argyle

Line-ups

Swindon

  • 1Benda
  • 24Hunt
  • 6Baudry
  • 34Zakuani
  • 35Donohue
  • 7Isgrove
  • 19Lyden
  • 42Grant
  • 30Anderson
  • 28Doyle
  • 9Yates

Substitutes

  • 4Rose
  • 5Broadbent
  • 10Doughty
  • 11Woolery
  • 14Iandolo
  • 17Twine
  • 23McCormick

Plymouth

  • 24Palmer
  • 5Wootton
  • 4Aimson
  • 3Sawyer
  • 8Edwards
  • 2Riley
  • 7Sarcevic
  • 10Mayor
  • 21McFadzean
  • 16Grant
  • 39Rudden

Substitutes

  • 1Cooper
  • 6Canavan
  • 14Baxter
  • 20Randell
  • 25Grant
  • 32Cooper
  • 33Wilson
Referee:
Robert Lewis

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green12732146824
2Exeter126511711623
3Newport12651126623
4Crewe127231914523
5Cheltenham1264221111022
6Bradford126331711621
7Swindon126241915420
8Colchester125431510519
9Grimsby125341914518
10Port Vale124531718-117
11Cambridge124441613316
12Plymouth124441715216
13Crawley124441919016
14Northampton124351413115
15Walsall12435814-615
16Macclesfield123541314-114
17Salford123541520-514
18Carlisle124261319-614
19Mansfield123451316-313
20Leyton Orient123451621-513
21Oldham122551317-411
22Scunthorpe121471321-87
23Morecambe121471224-127
24Stevenage12057818-105
