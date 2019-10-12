Swindon Town v Plymouth Argyle
-
- From the section League Two
Line-ups
Swindon
- 1Benda
- 24Hunt
- 6Baudry
- 34Zakuani
- 35Donohue
- 7Isgrove
- 19Lyden
- 42Grant
- 30Anderson
- 28Doyle
- 9Yates
Substitutes
- 4Rose
- 5Broadbent
- 10Doughty
- 11Woolery
- 14Iandolo
- 17Twine
- 23McCormick
Plymouth
- 24Palmer
- 5Wootton
- 4Aimson
- 3Sawyer
- 8Edwards
- 2Riley
- 7Sarcevic
- 10Mayor
- 21McFadzean
- 16Grant
- 39Rudden
Substitutes
- 1Cooper
- 6Canavan
- 14Baxter
- 20Randell
- 25Grant
- 32Cooper
- 33Wilson
- Referee:
- Robert Lewis
Match report to follow.