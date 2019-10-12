League Two
Stevenage15:00Grimsby
Venue: Lamex Stadium, England

Stevenage v Grimsby Town

Line-ups

Stevenage

  • 1Farman
  • 5Cuthbert
  • 31Nugent
  • 3Stokes
  • 2Wildin
  • 7Carter
  • 44Timlin
  • 20Watts
  • 33Denton
  • 28Guthrie
  • 9Cowley

Substitutes

  • 8Byrom
  • 10Kennedy
  • 11Sonupe
  • 13Bastien
  • 14Fielding
  • 27El-Abd
  • 35Mackail-Smith

Grimsby

  • 1McKeown
  • 22Hewitt
  • 6Waterfall
  • 4Davis
  • 2Hendrie
  • 10Whitehouse
  • 8Hessenthaler
  • 12Robson
  • 7Green
  • 9Hanson
  • 11Cook

Substitutes

  • 3Gibson
  • 14Rose
  • 17Cardwell
  • 18Vernam
  • 20Ogbu
  • 23Russell
  • 25Pollock
Referee:
Neil Hair

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green12732146824
2Exeter126511711623
3Newport12651126623
4Crewe127231914523
5Cheltenham1264221111022
6Bradford126331711621
7Swindon126241915420
8Colchester125431510519
9Grimsby125341914518
10Port Vale124531718-117
11Cambridge124441613316
12Plymouth124441715216
13Crawley124441919016
14Northampton124351413115
15Walsall12435814-615
16Macclesfield123541314-114
17Salford123541520-514
18Carlisle124261319-614
19Mansfield123451316-313
20Leyton Orient123451621-513
21Oldham122551317-411
22Scunthorpe121471321-87
23Morecambe121471224-127
24Stevenage12057818-105
