Foul by Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women).
Manchester City Women v Birmingham City Women
-
- From the section Women's Football
Line-ups
Man City Women
- 26Roebuck
- 2Mannion
- 6Houghton
- 4Bonner
- 5Campbell
- 8Scott
- 24Walsh
- 19Weir
- 11Beckie
- 25Wullaert
- 15Hemp
Substitutes
- 3Stokes
- 12Toland
- 16Park
- 17Lee
- 28Bissell
- 34Benameur
- 35Veiga Santiago Fidalgo
B'ham City Women
- 1Hampton
- 2Mayling
- 6Harrop
- 25Holloway
- 15Jordan
- 7Arthur
- 18Scofield
- 11Grant
- 10Visalli
- 20Walker
- 8Williams
Substitutes
- 3Scott
- 13Brooks
- 17Logan
- 19Whipp
- 27Jones
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away1
Live Text
Brianna Visalli (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Adrienne Jordan.
Attempt missed. Janine Beckie (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Tessa Wullaert.
Attempt blocked. Sarah Mayling (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Stephanie Houghton (Manchester City Women).
Rachel Williams (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Sarah Mayling.
Foul by Chloe Arthur (Birmingham City Women).
Janine Beckie (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.