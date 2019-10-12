The FA Women's Super League
Man City Women0B'ham City Women0

Manchester City Women v Birmingham City Women

Line-ups

Man City Women

  • 26Roebuck
  • 2Mannion
  • 6Houghton
  • 4Bonner
  • 5Campbell
  • 8Scott
  • 24Walsh
  • 19Weir
  • 11Beckie
  • 25Wullaert
  • 15Hemp

Substitutes

  • 3Stokes
  • 12Toland
  • 16Park
  • 17Lee
  • 28Bissell
  • 34Benameur
  • 35Veiga Santiago Fidalgo

B'ham City Women

  • 1Hampton
  • 2Mayling
  • 6Harrop
  • 25Holloway
  • 15Jordan
  • 7Arthur
  • 18Scofield
  • 11Grant
  • 10Visalli
  • 20Walker
  • 8Williams

Substitutes

  • 3Scott
  • 13Brooks
  • 17Logan
  • 19Whipp
  • 27Jones

Match Stats

Home TeamMan City WomenAway TeamB'ham City Women
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away1

Live Text

Foul by Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women).

Brianna Visalli (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Adrienne Jordan.

Attempt missed. Janine Beckie (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Tessa Wullaert.

Attempt blocked. Sarah Mayling (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Stephanie Houghton (Manchester City Women).

Rachel Williams (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Sarah Mayling.

Foul by Chloe Arthur (Birmingham City Women).

Janine Beckie (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City Women431040410
2Arsenal Women33007169
3Chelsea Women32106157
4Everton32013126
5Tottenham Women32013126
6Man Utd Women31022203
7Reading Women210112-13
8West Ham Women310224-23
9Brighton Women302115-42
10B'ham City Women301202-21
11Bristol City Women301206-61
12Liverpool Women300304-40
