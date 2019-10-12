National League
Eastleigh0Chorley0

Eastleigh v Chorley

Line-ups

Eastleigh

  • 1Stryjek
  • 2PartingtonBooked at 30mins
  • 3Green
  • 11Smart
  • 6Boyce
  • 4Atkinson
  • 8Payne
  • 17Miley
  • 19Hollands
  • 10Barnett
  • 22BarnesSubstituted forWilliamsonat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Rendell
  • 13Flitney
  • 14Bearwish
  • 18Williamson
  • 22Seaman

Chorley

  • 1Urwin
  • 2Challoner
  • 3Blakeman
  • 17Nortey
  • 12Ross
  • 6Meppen-Walter
  • 16Baines
  • 13Cottrell
  • 9CarverBooked at 41minsSubstituted forNewbyat 60'minutes
  • 14DoddsSubstituted forMassankaat 60'minutes
  • 20Holroyd

Substitutes

  • 7Newby
  • 8O'Keefe
  • 11Newby
  • 18Massanka
  • 21Eccles
Referee:
Sam Allison

Live Text

Substitution

Substitution, Eastleigh. Ben Williamson replaces Marcus Barnes.

Substitution

Substitution, Chorley. Ntumba Massanka replaces Louis Dodds.

Substitution

Substitution, Chorley. Alex Newby replaces Marcus Carver.

Second Half

Second Half begins Eastleigh 0, Chorley 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Eastleigh 0, Chorley 0.

Booking

Marcus Carver (Chorley) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Joe Partington (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Yeovil17102528171132
2Halifax17102526151132
3Bromley179532621532
4Woking178542619729
5Barrow169162920928
6Solihull Moors178362617927
7Notts County177642617927
8Torquay177462926325
9Boreham Wood177372520524
10Barnet176652321224
11Harrogate176652018224
12Dag & Red166641918124
13Eastleigh176651920-124
14Dover167362123-224
15Hartlepool176562124-323
16Stockport166371725-821
17Maidenhead United175482019119
18Aldershot175391721-418
19Sutton United163761620-416
20Wrexham163762025-516
21Fylde164482032-1216
22Chesterfield163672128-715
23Chorley1711061227-1513
24Ebbsfleet1725101933-1411
Top Stories