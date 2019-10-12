Dion Kelly-Evans (Notts County) is shown the yellow card.
Notts County v Torquay United
Line-ups
Notts County
- 1Slocombe
- 13Rawlinson
- 20BrindleyBooked at 52mins
- 8Doyle
- 5Turner
- 17BakayogoSubstituted forKelly-Evansat 61'minutesBooked at 67mins
- 4Rose
- 14Wootton
- 32Shields
- 9Dennis
- 11Boldewijn
Substitutes
- 7Thomas
- 15Booty
- 16Kelly-Evans
- 19Bird
- 23Osborne
Torquay
- 28Covolan Cauagnari
- 3Davis
- 25Cundy
- 4Cameron
- 15Buse
- 11AndrewsSubstituted forDukuat 61'minutes
- 34Whitfield
- 20KalalaBooked at 63mins
- 14VincentSubstituted forLittleat 52'minutes
- 19Reid
- 2WynterBooked at 58mins
Substitutes
- 1MacDonald
- 5Koue Niate
- 8Hall
- 9Duku
- 10Little
- Referee:
- Gareth Rhodes
Live Text
Booking
Booking
Kalvin Kalala (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Torquay United. Manny Duku replaces Jake Andrews.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Dion Kelly-Evans replaces Zoumana Bakayogo.
Booking
Ben Wynter (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Torquay United. Armani Little replaces Francis Vincent.
Booking
Richard Brindley (Notts County) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Notts County 2, Torquay United 0. Kristian Dennis (Notts County).
Second Half
Second Half begins Notts County 1, Torquay United 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Notts County 1, Torquay United 0.
Goal!
Goal! Notts County 1, Torquay United 0. Richard Brindley (Notts County).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.