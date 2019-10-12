National League
Barnet0Woking1

Barnet v Woking

Line-ups

Barnet

  • 1Loach
  • 2Alexander
  • 4Reynolds
  • 26SweeneyBooked at 28mins
  • 23Tutonda
  • 16Taylor
  • 5Almeida Santos
  • 20da Silva Vilhete
  • 8Adams
  • 14Akinola
  • 22Walker

Substitutes

  • 9Pavey
  • 18Fonguck
  • 21Elito
  • 24Azaze
  • 27Mason-Clark

Woking

  • 13Ross
  • 3Casey
  • 4Parry
  • 12Collier
  • 8Ferdinand
  • 5Gerring
  • 10Kretzschmar
  • 19Shelton
  • 22Loza
  • 18Meite
  • 7Tarpey

Substitutes

  • 1Howes
  • 2Cook
  • 11Hodges
  • 16Donnellan
  • 20Edser
Referee:
Joe Hull

Live Text

Booking

Dan Sweeney (Barnet) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Barnet 0, Woking 1. Ben Gerring (Woking).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Halifax17103426141233
2Bromley179622619733
3Yeovil17102528171132
4Woking178542518729
5Barrow169162920928
6Notts County177642517827
7Solihull Moors177462417725
8Torquay177462925425
9Barnet176652220224
10Harrogate176652018224
11Dag & Red166641918124
12Eastleigh176651920-124
13Dover167362123-224
14Hartlepool176562124-323
15Boreham Wood176472420422
16Stockport166371725-821
17Maidenhead United175482019119
18Aldershot175391721-418
19Sutton United163761620-416
20Wrexham163762025-516
21Fylde164482032-1216
22Chesterfield163672128-715
23Chorley1711061227-1513
24Ebbsfleet1725101933-1411
View full National League table

