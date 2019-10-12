National League
Halifax0Boreham Wood1

FC Halifax Town v Boreham Wood

Line-ups

Halifax

  • 1Johnson
  • 2Duckworth
  • 3Binnom-Williams
  • 10KingSubstituted forSouthwellat 69'minutes
  • 6NolanSubstituted forMaherat 60'minutes
  • 4ClarkeBooked at 74mins
  • 7AllenBooked at 23minsSubstituted forKingat 56'minutes
  • 11Sho-SilvaBooked at 15mins
  • 14Staunton
  • 15McAlinden
  • 22Cooper

Substitutes

  • 8Earing
  • 9Southwell
  • 12Appleyard
  • 20King
  • 31Maher

Boreham Wood

  • 17Ashmore
  • 2WoodardsSubstituted forThompsonat 31'minutes
  • 3Ilesanmi
  • 9Tshimanga
  • 7MingoiaSubstituted forShakesat 65'minutes
  • 5Champion
  • 8McDonnell
  • 10Murtagh
  • 11Marsh
  • 12Fyfield
  • 14Thomas

Substitutes

  • 1Gregory
  • 15Shakes
  • 16Thompson
  • 18Wickham
  • 20Shaibu
Referee:
James Bell

Live Text

Booking

Nathan Clarke (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Dayle Southwell replaces Cameron King.

Substitution

Substitution, Boreham Wood. Ricky Shakes replaces Piero Mingoia.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Niall Maher replaces Liam Nolan.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Jeff King replaces Jamie Allen.

Second Half

Second Half begins FC Halifax Town 0, Boreham Wood 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, FC Halifax Town 0, Boreham Wood 1.

Goal!

Goal! FC Halifax Town 0, Boreham Wood 1. Tom Champion (Boreham Wood).

Substitution

Substitution, Boreham Wood. Jordan Thompson replaces Dan Woodards.

Booking

Jamie Allen (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Tobi Sho-Silva (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Yeovil17102528171132
2Halifax17102526151132
3Bromley179532621532
4Woking178542619729
5Barrow169162920928
6Solihull Moors178362617927
7Notts County177642617927
8Torquay177462926325
9Boreham Wood177372520524
10Barnet176652321224
11Harrogate176652018224
12Dag & Red166641918124
13Eastleigh176651920-124
14Dover167362123-224
15Hartlepool176562124-323
16Stockport166371725-821
17Maidenhead United175482019119
18Aldershot175391721-418
19Sutton United163761620-416
20Wrexham163762025-516
21Fylde164482032-1216
22Chesterfield163672128-715
23Chorley1711061227-1513
24Ebbsfleet1725101933-1411
