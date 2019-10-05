Hugo Lloris: Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris carried off with arm injury against Brighton
-
- From the section Tottenham
Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris suffered a serious arm injury after his side fell behind to an early goal at Brighton on Saturday.
The France international fell awkwardly after failing to hold a Pascal Gross cross in the third minute, with Neal Maupay nodding in the loose ball.
Spurs captain Lloris received oxygen before he was taken off on a stretcher and replaced by Paulo Gazzaniga.
Lloris has made eight appearances for Tottenham this season.
- Follow live text commentary on Tottenham's game against Brighton
- Mauricio Pochettino has 'no doubt' team is behind him
The injury makes him a doubt for France's upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Iceland and Turkey.
The early goal was a blow for Spurs as they looked to recover from suffering a 7-2 defeat at home to Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday.