Aberdeen 1-1 Hibernian: Tony Docherty unhappy at Stevie Mallan reaction

Hibernian's Stevie Mallan tussled with Aberdeen's Curtis Main

Aberdeen assistant Tony Docherty believes Stevie Mallan's reaction to Curtis Main's tackle helped convince the officials to order the striker off.

The Dons ended the 1-1 draw with Hibernian with nine men after red cards for Main and Lewis Ferguson, both for challenges on the midfielder.

Docherty admits he has not yet seen any television replays of the incidents.

"My impression, particularly the first one, the Hibernian player makes a hell of a lot of the challenge," he said.

"I thought Curtis Main won the ball, so I really question whether that was a sending off. As I did the second one, I thought it was really unfair.

"I can't say for definite, but my impression was that both were extremely dubious, particularly the first one."

Main was dismissed shortly after Hibs took the lead through Ryan Porteous three minutes after half-time.

"There was nobody more surprised than myself when I saw the referee producing the red card," he said.

"It's a full-blooded challenge by Curtis Main. He's a combative player, he definitely got the ball. I do think the reaction of the Hibs player makes the referee make that decision."