Scottish Premiership: What did we learn from the weekend?

Maiden losses, maiden victories and a change at the top - week eight of the Scottish Premiership campaign certainly did not disappoint.

Celtic fell to their first league defeat, inflicted by Livingston who roared to their first win over the Parkhead club. We also had Rangers take full advantage to jump into top spot after thumping Hamilton.

Motherwell continue to fly high, while the clouds are gathering once more above Tynecastle.

Here are the top takeaways from this weekend...

Gerrard tries to calm excited supporters

Steven Gerrard was understandably trying to quash the rising levels of excitement as Rangers moved two points clear at the top of the Premiership.

"Look, it's October," he said after the 5-0 win over Hamilton Academical. "There's still tons and tons of football to be played."

However, the form Rangers have shown since their Old Firm defeat to Celtic has been impressive. They have scored 17 goals, with only one conceded, while they also beat Feyenoord in the Europa League during that run too, and they can count themselves unlucky not to have taken something from Young Boys in midweek.

And that is with players injured. Big names like Ryan Jack and Ryan Kent are currently injured, while Jamie Murphy managed to play his first minutes since last August. While Gerrard is trying not to get carried away, confidence is high among the Ibrox faithful that on this form it is going to take a big effort from Celtic to regain top spot.

Watch: Jermain Defoe nets Rangers hat-trick

Further anguish in store for Celtic without Christie

Celtic looked sluggish and lacked any real drive in attack in their 2-0 defeat to Livingston and a large part of that was down to Ryan Christie's sending off midway through the first half. And it may cause further issues for Neil Lennon's side.

With six goals and two assists in the Scottish Premiership so far this season the attacking midfielder has been responsible for no less than 30% of Celtic's total goals in the league. Not to say anything of the way his athleticism and tenacious closing down disrupts opposing teams.

A straight red card for the 24-year old means Celtic will be without one of their key attacking threats for at least two games. Which could mean further anguish for Celtic against Ross County and Aberdeen.

Ryan Christie has been a key member of Celtic's attacking line this season

Motherwell run continues

Stephen Robinson's side needed to show patience at Fir Park. The game against St Mirren was tight but by sticking to their principles brought reward for Motherwell.

The goals were both moments of individual aplomb - James Scott's opener in particular was a fine strike - but the victory was built on the collective performance of the team

It is too early in the season to make judgements, but the signs for Motherwell are of steady progress. While other teams vying for third place have faltered, Robinson's side has won five of their last six games.

James Scott scores a stunner for Motherwell

Motherwell move to within two points of second place with win over lowly Saints

Disjointed Dons scrap their way to a point

The injury list has eased a little but all is not right at Aberdeen.

The Dons were up against it for long spells in what was a largely ugly game, spoiled by a gusting wind, and the grumbles from home fans would have been a whole lot louder had Sam Cosgrove not found a late equaliser.

Manager Derek McInnes was unhappy with the red cards shown to Curtis Main and Lewis Ferguson, while Cosgrove may have been fortunate to escape a second booking shortly before scoring. The manager will feel better about the spirit shown by his side to keep going but the dearth of decent chances created will be a real concern.

Highlights: Aberdeen 1-1 Hibernian

County proving tough nut to crack

Two weeks in a row Ross County have been second best to their opponents in terms of performance, but on each occasion have taken a point.

That now extends their unbeaten run to four games, and they've lost just two of their eight league games this season, which has them in fifth, level on points with Aberdeen.

For a newly promoted side, co-managers Stuart Kettlewell and Steven Ferguson will be delighted to be in the top six in October.

But they will have to up the performance after the international break, with Rangers visiting before trips to Easter Road and Celtic Park.

Killie finally turn a corner under Alessio

Angelo Alessio's team are now just five points off their points tally at this point last season. Considering Steve Clarke's side went on to win a record points total and a third-place finish, that's not too bad at all.

Indeed, the Italian manager seems to have truly overcome the initial jitters shown when he first arrived in Ayrshire and has now seen his Kilmarnock side lose just two of their last eight games in all competitions.

With two home ties against Livingston and St Mirren to follow after the international break, there's every reason that impressive run of form may continue and see Kilmarnock climb back up the table to where they finished last season.

Kilmarnock's form has dramatically turned around under Angelo Alessio

Livingston turn on attacking style

One of the most striking features of Livingston's 2-0 win over Celtic was the manner in which Gary Holt's side kept throwing men forward after their initial goal.

Although Livingston may have a reputation for defensive, pragmatic football they in fact have a number of exciting, attacking players such as Steven Lawless and Lyndon Dykes.

Indeed, Holt's side have seen their attacking record in the league jump from a lacklustre 1.1 goals per game last season to 1.5 in this campaign. That may not seem like much, but over the course of 38 games that's an extra 16 goals and potentially a lot more points.

Highlights: Livingston 2-0 Celtic

Rice claims gap 'biggest in 40 years'

Hamilton Academical head coach Brian Rice made the claim after his side's 5-0 defeat to Rangers that the gap between the Old Firm and the rest is the biggest he has ever known.

"For me, Celtic and Rangers are on a different planet to anyone else in this division," he said. "The gap for me, between Celtic, Rangers and the rest, is as big as I've ever seen in my 40 years in Scottish football.

"I know Celtic lost today but under normal circumstances the gap is enormous.

"All you can do it your best and try not to make it easy for them. They tried their best."

In the last eight games against Celtic and Rangers, Hamilton's record stands at one goal scored and 23 conceded. But Accies' fight isn't with the Glasgow giants, it's to stay in the top flight, and despite their defeat in Govan they go into the international break in eighth ahead Hearts, Hibernian, St Mirren and St Johnstone. And that is a battle Rice and his men do have a realistic chance of winning.

Highlights: Rangers 5-0 Hamilton Academical

Hearts in desperate need of central defenders

The two best chances for Hearts in their 1-0 defeat to Kilmarnock came from Michael Smith and Clevid Dikamona both missing sitters at the back post in the second half of Saturday's clash. However, while the defenders may be central to Hearts' problems it isn't down to their lack of goal scoring.

In the first eight games of the Scottish Premiership season Hearts have conceded 13 goals. Only Hamilton, Hibernian and St Johnstone have shipped more and that's without including the six goals they've conceded in six League Cup games as well.

A large part of that is down to the fact that Levein has had to contend with a make-shift back three of full-back Smith, back-up central defender Dikamona and an unfit Christophe Berra. A sure sign that Hearts desperately need John Souttar and Craig Halkett back from injury as soon as possible.

Highlights: Heart of Midlothian 0-1 Kilmarnock

Doidge in the doldrums as Hibs fail

Following a poor start to the season, Hibs could really have done with a win and Hibs really should have won. Playing against 10 men for most of the second half, the visitors paid the price for not killing off the game.

Christian Doidge was the main culprit, squandering three one-on-one chances after the interval. The big Englishman works hard and his hold-up play is commendable but a striker's main job is scoring goals and the 27-year-old never looked confident when facing up to goalkeeper Joe Lewis.

Hibs have tightened up at the back in recent weeks, conceding twice in a three-match unbeaten sequence, but now manager Paul Heckingbottom needs to address problems in the final third.

Aberdeen 1-1 Hibs: Sportscene's verdict on three key decisions

Lack of goals hampers St Mirren

Jim Goodwin could take heart from the fact that his side wasn't over-run by Motherwell, but the problem for his team was glaring enough.

The visitors at Fir Park suffered in the final third, unable to create clear-cut chances and so ultimately vulnerable to the two well-taken goals that delivered a win for Motherwell and a fifth Premiership defeat of the season for St Mirren.

The Paisley side have only scored three league goals all season, the lowest in the division. Goodwin has built a hard-working side, but it is critically missing a cutting edge.

Can May kick on?

Stevie May had not scored since a penalty for Aberdeen on 26 December last year. And he had not hit the net from open play since a win over St Mirren on 18 August 2018.

When Danny Swanson hit the deck inside the box, May had his chance to open his St Johnstone account from the penalty box. But his penalty was poor, easily saved by Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw, and when he then failed to score with another chance moments later he might have wanted the ground to open up and swallow him.

But he kept going, and his goal was pure striker's instinct - breaking free of his marker, cutting across the bos, beating the offside trap and reading Swanson's pass before firing low into the bottom corner.

A fine goal for any forward, and manager Tommy Wright will now be hopeful that now the monkey is off May's back he can go on a run of goals akin to his first St Johnstone spell.