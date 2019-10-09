Jose Gomes: Reading sack manager after poor run of form

Reading have sacked manager Jose Gomes after just 10 months in charge following a poor run of form.

Portuguese coach Gomes departs with the Royals third from bottom and without a win in six Championship games.

He was appointed at the Madejski Stadium in December after leaving Rio Ave in Portugal's top flight.

Gomes, 49, guided Reading to safety and 20th last season, but they have won just two league games this season and lost 1-0 at Bristol City on Saturday.

He is the third manager to depart Reading in just 19 months after Jaap Stam parted company with the club in March 2018 and Paul Clement was sacked midway through last season.

A club statement said: "Following just two wins in the first 11 league games in 2019-20, owner Mr Yongge Dai has made the difficult decision to part company with Gomes and make a change at first-team level.

"We would like to sincerely thank Jose for his hard work during his tenure as manager at Reading Football Club and we wish him the very best of luck in his future career."

Reading won just eight of the 34 Championship games that Gomes was in charge for.

Gomes was backed in the transfer market last summer by the club's Chinese owners as seven new players were brought in during the last window.

They included the high-profile signings of Romania striker George Puscas from Inter Milan and Lucas Joao from Sheffield Wednesday, as well as returns for centre-back Matt Miazga and midfielder Ovie Ejaria on season-long loans from Chelsea and Liverpool respectively.

But Reading have scored just 11 goals in their 11 league games this season and despite some encouraging results in the opening weeks of the campaign, they have not won in the Championship since beating Huddersfield on 24 August.

The Royals' next Championship match sees them host Preston on 19 October.