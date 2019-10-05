Mauricio Pochettino: Tottenham boss 'doesn't fear sack'

Tottenham have lost 17 away games in all competitions in 2019 - more than any other top-flight side.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says he is not worried about the sack despite his side's poor form.

Spurs lost 3-0 at Brighton on Saturday to compound a miserable week that also saw them thrashed 7-2 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

The club were also knocked out of the Carabao Cup on penalties by League Two Colchester last month.

When asked if he feared for his job, Pochettino said: "No I am not worried, what worries me is life, not football."

