Gareth McAuley: Retired NI defender says he would have been playing on 'for the wrong reasons'

Gareth McAuley won 80 caps for Northern Ireland, scoring nine goals

Gareth McAuley says he would have been playing on 'for the wrong reasons' after announcing his retirement from football.

The former Leicester, West Brom and Rangers centre-half on Monday announced he was hanging up his boots after a 23-year playing career.

"I felt I could play on, but I would have been doing it for the wrong reasons," McAuley told BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound.

"It was time to put my family first."

He added: "I'll be 40 in December. Sometimes you need to act your age and grow up."

McAuley, who won 80 caps for Northern Ireland, began his career in the Irish League with Crusaders before moving to Lincoln City in 2004.

After two years with The Imps, the Larne native moved to Leicester and had spells with Ipswich Town and West Brom before before a short spell at Rangers.

McAuley said he was surprised to have received offers after leaving Ibrox, but felt as though it was the right time to step away from the game.

"It was a tough decision and it was difficult to step away, but I feel deep down it was the right one," he said.

Although he won't be playing, McAuley intends to stay involved in football and plans to start his own coaching career having worked under the likes of Roy Hodgson and Michael O'Neill during his playing days.

"Over the last few weeks, clubs I've played for have had me at games watching players for them, so I've been out and about and I'm still involved.

"I'll have to start to the bottom and work my way up. Coaching will be a complete re-education job.

"Although I've got a lot of knowledge in my head from playing, the coaching side is completely different.

"Possibly management in the long run, but I see how quickly these managers age these days."

NI may adopt different game plan against Dutch - McAuley

McAuley, who helped Northern Ireland reach Euro 2016, believes Michael O'Neill's side face an uphill battle if they're to reach next summer's tournament.

The Green and White Army are currently second having picked up 12 points from five games.

However, with home and away games against the Netherlands as well as a trip to Germany to come, it will be difficult for Northern Ireland to secure second place in Group C.

Northern Ireland lost 2-0 to Germany at Windsor Park in their most recent qualifier

"It's going to be tough," McAuley said, referring to Thursday's clash with the Dutch in Rotterdam.

"The game plan is going to be different to what Michael O'Neill used against Germany.

"It might suit us a bit better keeping it compact and play on the counter.

"But they're flying. - their front players are unbelievable and they have class all over.

"We can match them - it's difficult to beat them but if everything goes right."