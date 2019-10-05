Fit-again Ebuehi handed late Nigeria call-up for Brazil match

Nigeria defender Tyronne Ebuehi

Fit-again Benfica defender Tyronne Ebuehi has been thrown an international lifeline after being handed a late-call up to the Nigeria squad to face Brazil in Singapore.

Dutch-born Ebuehi, 23, whose last appearance for the Super Eagles was at the 2018 World Cup, is included after 15 months out with a cruciate ligament injury.

The Portugal-based player was named for the friendly against Ukraine last month, but was forced to pull out with a muscle injury.

"Ebuehi has been called up as a late replacement for the injured Kenneth Omeruo," Super Eagles spokesman Toyin Ibitoye told BBC Sport.

"He's back to club action in the reserves and we hope this will be the start of an uninterrupted run for Tyronne."

Nigeria will be meeting Brazil on 13 October in Singapore, for the second time at senior level following a 3-0 defeat in a friendly in June 2003 in Abuja.

Despite taking his time before making a commitment, Ebuehi made his debut against Togo in June 2017.

He has played eight times for the Super Eagles and produced some eye-catching performances for the three-time African champions in friendlies against Argentina, Poland, Serbia, England and Czech Republic.

Meanwhile, Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo, who suffered a head injury in last month's Scottish League Cup win over Livingston, is expected to feature in Singapore despite his club manager Steven Gerrard saying he will miss a "few games" for the club.