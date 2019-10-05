Hamza Choudhury: Leicester City report racist abuse to police

Hamza Choudhury came on in the 86th minute and fouled Mohamed Salah three minutes later

Leicester City say they are "appalled" by racist abuse sent to midfielder Hamza Choudhury on social media and have reported the comments to police.

The 22-year-old, of Bangladesh-Grenadian heritage, was abused after being booked for a tackle on Mohamed Salah late in Liverpool's 2-1 win.

"Discriminatory behaviour has no place in football or in society," said a Foxes statement.

"We will seek the strongest course of action against those responsible."

It added: "We are appalled by these comments, which the club has reported to the police and to the social media platform on which they were made."

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp was angry with the tackle and told BBC Sport after the game that Choudhury should have been sent off.

Salah was replaced in injury time after the foul - three minutes before James Milner's winner for the Premier League leaders.