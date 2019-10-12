John Fleck made his debut in the Scotland midfield against Russia on Thursday

Euro 2020 qualifying: Scotland v San Marino Venue: Hampden Date: Sunday, 13 October Kick-off: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website; highlights on BBC One Scotland

Scotland will expect to end a four-game losing slump when San Marino visit Hampden on Sunday.

Thursday's bruising 4-0 defeat in Russia ended slender chances of automatic qualification for Euro 2020 and leaves Steve Clarke's team sitting fifth in Group I, behind Cyprus and Kazakhstan.

San Marino, the lowest ranked Fifa nation, have lost all seven qualifying games and have a goal difference of -37 following this week's 9-0 loss in Belgium.

A disappointing campaign ends with a trip to Cyprus and Kazakhstan at home in November as Clarke targets a third-place finish.

Scotland, one of 12 hosts for Euro 2020, can still qualify for their first major tournament since 1998 via the play-offs, which begin in March, having earned the chance to progress by winning their Nations League group last year.

Team news

Clarke has said Sunderland goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin will win his second cap, while Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay returns from suspension.

Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland could make his first start after coming off the bench for the second half in Moscow, replacing Oliver Burke, who suffered a back spasm.

Central defenders Stuart Findlay and Declan Gallagher are vying for their first caps. They were called up following withdrawals from Liam Cooper and Grant Hanley. Kenny McLean and Oli McBurnie also dropped out of the initial squad due to injuries.

What they said

Scotland manager Steve Clarke: "We're just looking to get over the disappointment of the other night and get ready for our next game.

"What's gone is gone, we have to learn from it. I think in adversity you always learn more about people sometimes than when things are positive.

"So we have to learn those lessons, stick together as a group and we have to turn the corner. And what better way to turn the corner than the game tomorrow night."

San Marino manager Franco Varrella: "I'll let the lads understand tomorrow that they're playing in front of people who really know and love football.

"When you talk of San Marino and Italy, you're essentially talking about the same culture. This is the country of the Colosseum, the gladiators.

"We're not afraid of gladiators. The one thing that does scare us is maybe all the lions and we're going somewhere tomorrow night where there will be many lions against us."

Match stats

This is the sixth meeting between Scotland and San Marino, with Scotland seeking a sixth win and San Marino seeking their first goal

Scotland's biggest victory against San Marino was a 5-0 success at Hampden in November 1995

Scotland are on a run of four successive defeats, while San Marino have lost their past 33 games

San Marino have gone 15 matches without scoring, last finding the net in a 5-1 defeat in Azerbaijan on 4 September 2017