The FA Women's Super League
Reading Women14:00Everton
Venue: Adams Park, England

Reading Women v Everton Women

Line-ups

Reading Women

  • 1Moloney
  • 2Leine
  • 26Howard
  • 9Eikeland
  • 23Rowe
  • 18Moore
  • 8Allen
  • 11Harding
  • 4Williams
  • 14Farrow
  • 19Chaplen

Substitutes

  • 3Pacheco
  • 6James
  • 15Hönnudottir
  • 16Utland
  • 27Laws
  • 29Skeels

Everton

  • 23Korpela
  • 20Finnigan
  • 5van Es
  • 6George
  • 3Turner
  • 21Clemaron
  • 15Pike
  • 8Kaagman
  • 17Graham
  • 11Kelly
  • 10Magill

Substitutes

  • 1Levell
  • 2Hinds
  • 4Brougham
  • 9Hughes
  • 13Stringer
  • 14Morgan
  • 16Cain
Referee:
Alan Dale

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City Women440070712
2Arsenal Women33007169
3Chelsea Women32106157
4Everton32013126
5Man Utd Women42023216
6Tottenham Women42023216
7Reading Women210112-13
8West Ham Women310224-23
9Brighton Women302115-42
10Bristol City Women402217-62
11Liverpool Women401315-41
12B'ham City Women300305-50
View full The FA Women's Super League table

