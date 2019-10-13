First Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0, Manchester United Women 1.
Tottenham Hotspur Women v Manchester United Women
Line-ups
Tottenham Women
- 22Spencer
- 29Neville
- 25Godfrey
- 6Filbey
- 3Percival
- 8Peplow
- 4Green
- 27Furness
- 16Graham
- 23Ayane
- 9Dean
Substitutes
- 1Morgan
- 10Haines
- 11Schillaci
- 12Wynne
- 14Addison
- 15Worm
- 19Quinn
Man Utd Women
- 27Earps
- 2Harris
- 4Turner
- 21Turner
- 20Smith
- 12Ladd
- 10Zelem
- 18Hanson
- 14Groenen
- 16James
- 11Galton
Substitutes
- 3Oqvist
- 7Toone
- 8Green
- 9Sigsworth
- 15Mikalsen
- 17Arnot
- 19Ross
- Referee:
- Kirsty Dowle
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away7
Live Text
Half Time
Foul by Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women).
Josephine Green (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Hayley Ladd.
Foul by Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women).
Rianna Dean (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Chloe Peplow (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Foul by Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women).
Rachel Furness (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Hannah Godfrey.
Attempt blocked. Lauren James (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Martha Harris.
Foul by Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women).
Rachel Furness (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Leah Galton (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Kirsty Hanson (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Attempt missed. Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Ashleigh Neville.
Attempt blocked. Chloe Peplow (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Jackie Groenen (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Jackie Groenen (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Ashleigh Neville.
Attempt saved. Lauren James (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women).
Hannah Godfrey (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Leah Galton (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Hand ball by Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Attempt saved. Lauren James (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur Women 0, Manchester United Women 1. Kirsty Hanson (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Jackie Groenen (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Kirsty Hanson (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lauren James (Manchester United Women).
Attempt missed. Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt saved. Kit Graham (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
