The FA Women's Super League
Brighton Women14:00West Ham Women
Venue: The People's Pension Stadium, England

Brighton & Hove Albion Women v West Ham United Women

Line-ups

Brighton Women

  • 1Walsh
  • 12Lundorf Skovsen
  • 20Williams
  • 14Kerkdijk
  • 3Gibbons
  • 27Le Garrec
  • 4Bowman
  • 19Simpkins
  • 16Brazil
  • 9Umotong
  • 5Whelan

Substitutes

  • 8Barton
  • 10Natkiel
  • 13Harris
  • 15Green
  • 17Connolly
  • 21Le Tissier
  • 28Hack

West Ham Women

  • 18Brosnan
  • 2Redisch Kvamme
  • 5Flaherty
  • 26Vetterlein
  • 11Baunach
  • 23Middag
  • 20Cho
  • 8Kiernan
  • 21Dali
  • 9Thomas
  • 7Lehmann

Substitutes

  • 1Moorhouse
  • 4Hendrix
  • 12Longhurst
  • 15Galabadaarachchi
  • 19Leon
Referee:
Lisa Benn

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City Women440070712
2Arsenal Women33007169
3Chelsea Women32106157
4Everton32013126
5Man Utd Women42023216
6Tottenham Women42023216
7Bristol City Women411216-54
8Reading Women210112-13
9West Ham Women310224-23
10Brighton Women302115-42
11B'ham City Women300305-50
12Liverpool Women400405-50
View full The FA Women's Super League table

