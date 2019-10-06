Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Scotland, Aberdeen

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic are set to hand Callum McGregor a bumper new deal. The Scotland star only signed improved terms in December to tie him to club until 2023. (The Scottish Sun)

Steve Clarke has told the Tartan Army to lay off Andy Robertson. The Scotland boss labelled the criticism of his captain "unfair" and drew comparisons to Alan Hansen's time with the national team. (The Herald/Evening Times)

Clarke is weighing up a Scotland recall for Scott McKenna after he watched him in action against Hibs. The national boss was in attendance at Pittodrie for the Dons 1-1 draw on Saturday as McKenna made his first appearance since limping off against Kilmarnock at the end of August. (Sunday Express print edition)

Steven Gerrard says he is prepared to drop James Tavernier, but only if he deserves it. He dismissed fans' claims he is unwilling to drop his captain or Connor Goldson in the wake of their Europa League defeat to Young Boys on Thursday. (The Scottish Sun)

Rangers star Jermain Defoe has revealed his worried mum flew to Scotland to comfort him following his car crash last weekend. The striker told how his mother, Sandra, got on the first plane from England, stating "she's unbelievable." (The Scottish Sun print edition)

Defoe is in talks with Rangers boss Steven Gerrard about making his Ibrox stay a permanent one next season. The striker's contract with Premier League side Bournemouth is due to expire at the end of this season. (Sunday Mail)