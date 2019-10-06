Irish Premiership: 'I've been a fighter all my life, I'll not give up' - Hamilton

Gary Hamilton has had to watch his team concede 13 goals in their last two league matches

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton says he and his players will work hard to cure the deficiencies which have seen them suffer successive heavy league defeats.

The Lurgan Blues lost 6-0 to Larne on Friday, six days after going down 7-0 to champions Linfield at Windsor Park.

"I've been a fighter all my life - I'll not give up, but it's a case of back to the drawing board and work hard on our defending," said Hamilton.

"Defensively we are so poor. The mistakes we are making are criminal."

Glenavon finished third in the Premiership last season but currently lie ninth in the table with just two wins and one draw from their nine games so far.

Only basement side Warrenpoint have conceded more goals than Hamilton's team in the present campaign.

"It's not good enough, not acceptable, and there is no-one more disappointed or hurting more than me," said the Lurgan Blues boss.

"In my entire football career as a coach or a player I haven't been involved in two defeats like that in a row. It's hard to take and hard to accept.

"Linfield and Larne are good sides but you can't concede seven one week and six the next week. We can't keep conceding goals the way we are and hope to get results."

'People are probably questioning me'

Glenavon will take a break from league action next weekend when they face Raith Rovers in the fourth round of the Scottish Challenge Cup next week but Hamilton foresees plenty of hard work over the coming weeks.

"People are probably starting to question me as a manager but that's the way football goes - highs and lows.

"At this time there are a lot more lows than highs but there is no point in hiding behind it or making excuses.

"I'll keep working, keep plugging away and try to make things better.

"It's a club that's very close to my heart, one that I have feelings for not just as a manager but also as a supporter so it hurts me doubly when we are in situations like this."