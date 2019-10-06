Football gossip: Solskjaer, Boly, Gerrard, Kane, Kante, Wilson, Pulisic

Bookmakers have slashed the odds on Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be sacked after Sunday's shock defeat to Newcastle. Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has been backed to take over. (Sun)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has tipped either Rangers boss and Reds legend Steven Gerrard or former Liverpool boss Kenny Dalglish to be his successor. (Star)

Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson has urged Tottenham striker Harry Kane, 26, to leave the north London club, adding the England captain should favour Manchester City as a possible destination. (Manchester Evening News)

Arsenal boss Unai Emery is considering making a move for Wolves defender Willy Boly. The Midlands club could potentially double the £10m they paid Porto for the 28-year-old Ivory Coast international should he favour a move to the Emirates. (Sun)

Former Manchester United midfielder Ryan Giggs believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to sign five more players in order for the team to return to form. (Sun)

Ex-Liverpool star Steve McMahon has tipped Jurgen Klopp's side to sign Leicester City midfielder James Maddison ahead of Premier League rivals Manchester United. (Stadium Astro, via Express)

'The whole season isn't acceptable for us' De Gea warns Manchester United 'have a lot to improve'

Real Madrid are ready to rival Juventus in a bid to to sign Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante. The La Liga side could pay a fee in the region of £70m for the France international. (Sport, via Mail)

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has urged Cherries forward Callum Wilson to ignore rumours linking him with a January move to Manchester United. (talkSPORT)

Chelsea's 21-year-old United States winger Christian Pulisic is reportedly set to ask for a loan move away from Chelsea if he is not given more opportunities soon. (Sun)

AC Milan were on the verge of sacking manager Marco Giampaolo at half-time during Saturday's win over Geona. (SempreMilan, via Star)

Former Manchester United full-back Alexander Buttner, 30, says he rejected advances from Celtic and Rangers before agreeing a move to MLS outfit New England Revolution. (Goal)

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor, the club's all-time leading Premier League goalscorer, has claimed rivals Birmingham City tried to poach him from Villa Park when he was a youngster. (Birmingham Live)