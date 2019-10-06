David Luiz: Can you name players to score for Arsenal & Chelsea in Premier League?

David Luiz joined Paris St-Germain for £40m in June 2014 before returning to Chelsea for £34m in August 2016

When David Luiz headed Arsenal ahead against Bournemouth on Sunday, he became the latest player to score a Premier League goal for Arsenal and Chelsea.

Luiz, who signed for the Gunners from their London neighbours for £8m in August, is the eighth man to achieve the feat.

But can you name the other seven? You have three minutes...