Who makes your England XI v Czech Republic?

Chelsea's Tammy Abraham scored his eighth Premier League goal of the season against Southampton on Sunday

England will qualify for Euro 2020 on Friday if Gareth Southgate's side beat the Czech Republic.

The Three Lions are three points clear at the top of Group A after winning all four of their matches by an aggregate score of 19-4 before the trip to Prague.

There were notable absentees from Southgate's latest squad in Dele Alli, Jesse Lingard and Kyle Walker, while Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori earned his first call-up.

Premier League joint-top scorer Tammy Abraham is among those in contention to start - but who would you select if you were England boss?

