Carlos Vela breaks Major League Soccer goalscoring record

Mexico international Carlos Vela moved to Los Angeles FC from La Liga side Real Sociedad in 2018

Los Angeles FC striker Carlos Vela hit a hat-trick against Colorado Rapids to break Josef Martinez's Major League Soccer record for goals scored in a single season.

Ex-Arsenal forward Vela began the match level with Orlando City's Martinez, who registered 31 goals in 35 games to win the MLS Golden Boot last season.

He broke the record in the 28th minute and added his second two minutes later.

Vela then took his tally to 34 early in the second half.

Los Angeles have reached the Final series after finishing 16 points clear of Seattle Sounders at the top of the Western Conference.

In a stellar season, the club claimed their first major trophy last month by winning the Supporters' Shield.