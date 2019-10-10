Euro 2021 qualifiers: Republic of Ireland U21 0-0 Italy U21

Troy Parrott (right) received a red card following an altercation with Moise Kean

Troy Parrott was sent off as the Republic of Ireland Under-21s played out a 0-0 draw in their Euro 2021 qualifier with Italy in Dublin.

Parrott picked up his second yellow card after a coming together with Azzurrini striker Moise Kean, who received a straight red.

A draw encouraging result for the Republic, who remain top of qualifying Group 1 with 10 points from four games.

Stephen Kenny's side travel to second-placed Iceland on Tuesday.

Despite a bright start from the hosts, it was Italy who carved out the first goalscoring chance when Andrea Pinamonti headed narrowly wide after being found by Luca Pellegrini.

However, the Republic passed the ball with speed and purpose and troubled their visitors in the final third, with Parrott's long-ranged effort forcing Marco Carnesecchi into a smart save.

Adam Idah, who came into the game with four goals in six caps for the Republic U21s, then sprung into action when he teed up Connor Ronan, whose powerful shot produced another fine Carnesecchi stop.

Norwich City's Adam Idah caught the eye once again for the Republic

Although Italy introduced £45m worth of talent in Everton striker Kean and Wolves' Patrick Cutrone for the start of the second half, it was the home team who created the first gilt-edged chance following the interval.

Idah showed impressive improvisation skills to back-heel Zachary Elbouzedi's cross into Parrott's path, but the Tottenham striker could only screw his effort wide.

The game's major flashpoint arrived just after the hour when Parrott and Kean clashed in the middle of the park, which resulted in both men being sent off.

Parrott received a second yellow card having been cautioned earlier in the game while the former Juventus man was shown a straight red for his part in the incident as tempers flared in Tallaght.

That Spurs forward's premature exit took the sting out of the Republic's play until captain Jayson Molumby brought out a sharp save from the impressive Carnesecchi.

Jason Knight also came close for the Boys in Green but Kenny's side had to settle for a point.