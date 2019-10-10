Match ends, Republic of Ireland U21 0, Italy U21 0.
Euro 2021 qualifiers: Republic of Ireland U21 0-0 Italy U21
Troy Parrott was sent off as the Republic of Ireland Under-21s played out a 0-0 draw in their Euro 2021 qualifier with Italy in Dublin.
Parrott picked up his second yellow card after a coming together with Azzurrini striker Moise Kean, who received a straight red.
A draw encouraging result for the Republic, who remain top of qualifying Group 1 with 10 points from four games.
Stephen Kenny's side travel to second-placed Iceland on Tuesday.
Despite a bright start from the hosts, it was Italy who carved out the first goalscoring chance when Andrea Pinamonti headed narrowly wide after being found by Luca Pellegrini.
However, the Republic passed the ball with speed and purpose and troubled their visitors in the final third, with Parrott's long-ranged effort forcing Marco Carnesecchi into a smart save.
Adam Idah, who came into the game with four goals in six caps for the Republic U21s, then sprung into action when he teed up Connor Ronan, whose powerful shot produced another fine Carnesecchi stop.
Although Italy introduced £45m worth of talent in Everton striker Kean and Wolves' Patrick Cutrone for the start of the second half, it was the home team who created the first gilt-edged chance following the interval.
Idah showed impressive improvisation skills to back-heel Zachary Elbouzedi's cross into Parrott's path, but the Tottenham striker could only screw his effort wide.
The game's major flashpoint arrived just after the hour when Parrott and Kean clashed in the middle of the park, which resulted in both men being sent off.
Parrott received a second yellow card having been cautioned earlier in the game while the former Juventus man was shown a straight red for his part in the incident as tempers flared in Tallaght.
That Spurs forward's premature exit took the sting out of the Republic's play until captain Jayson Molumby brought out a sharp save from the impressive Carnesecchi.
Jason Knight also came close for the Boys in Green but Kenny's side had to settle for a point.
Line-ups
R. of Ireland U21
- 1Kelleher
- 2O'Connor
- 5O'Shea
- 4Masterson
- 21Scales
- 8MolumbyBooked at 43minsSubstituted forKilkennyat 85'minutes
- 6CoventryBooked at 50mins
- 7ElbouzediSubstituted forObafemiat 68'minutes
- 11RonanBooked at 43minsSubstituted forKnightat 62'minutes
- 10ParrottBooked at 64mins
- 9IdahBooked at 55mins
Substitutes
- 3Ledwidge
- 12Knight
- 14Mandroiu
- 15Collins
- 16Taylor
- 17Kilkenny
- 18Power
- 20Obafemi
- 23Bazunu
Italy U21
- 12Carnesecchi
- 15Del Prato
- 5BastoniBooked at 45mins
- 16MarchizzaSubstituted forAdjapongat 22'minutes
- 3Pellegrini
- 4TonaliBooked at 43mins
- 8CarraroSubstituted forSottilat 68'minutes
- 7Frattesi
- 21Locatelli
- 11ScamaccaSubstituted forKeanat 45'minutesBooked at 64mins
- 9PinamontiSubstituted forCutroneat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Plizzari
- 2Adjapong
- 10Cutrone
- 13Ranieri
- 17Zanellato
- 18Maggiore
- 19Sala
- 20Kean
- 23Sottil
- Referee:
- Sascha Stegemann
- Attendance:
- 7,231
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Republic of Ireland U21 0, Italy U21 0.
Sandro Tonali (Italy U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Conor Coventry (Republic of Ireland U21).
Attempt missed. Davide Frattesi (Italy U21) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Patrick Cutrone.
Foul by Patrick Cutrone (Italy U21).
Dara O'Shea (Republic of Ireland U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jason Knight (Republic of Ireland U21) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Sandro Tonali (Italy U21) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Italy U21. Conceded by Conor Masterson.
Substitution
Substitution, Republic of Ireland U21. Gavin Kilkenny replaces Jayson Molumby.
Attempt blocked. Manuel Locatelli (Italy U21) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked.
Corner, Republic of Ireland U21. Conceded by Marco Carnesecchi.
Attempt saved. Jayson Molumby (Republic of Ireland U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Conor Coventry.
Foul by Luca Pellegrini (Italy U21).
Jason Knight (Republic of Ireland U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Conor Masterson (Republic of Ireland U21) header from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jayson Molumby following a set piece situation.
Foul by Alessandro Bastoni (Italy U21).
Jason Knight (Republic of Ireland U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Davide Frattesi (Italy U21).
Michael Obafemi (Republic of Ireland U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Dara O'Shea (Republic of Ireland U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Riccardo Sottil (Italy U21).
Lee O'Connor (Republic of Ireland U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Italy U21. Claud Adjapong tries a through ball, but Patrick Cutrone is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Republic of Ireland U21. Michael Obafemi replaces Zak Elbouzedi.
Substitution
Substitution, Italy U21. Riccardo Sottil replaces Marco Carraro.
Manuel Locatelli (Italy U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jason Knight (Republic of Ireland U21).
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Troy Parrott (Republic of Ireland U21).
Dismissal
Moise Kean (Italy U21) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
Foul by Moise Kean (Italy U21).
Conor Coventry (Republic of Ireland U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Liam Scales (Republic of Ireland U21) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jayson Molumby.
Substitution
Substitution, Republic of Ireland U21. Jason Knight replaces Connor Ronan.
Foul by Luca Pellegrini (Italy U21).
Connor Ronan (Republic of Ireland U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Italy U21. Conceded by Caoimhin Kelleher.
Attempt saved. Claud Adjapong (Italy U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Moise Kean.
Booking
Adam Idah (Republic of Ireland U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.