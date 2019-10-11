European Championship Qualifying - Group D
Georgia14:00R. of Ireland
Venue: Boris Paichadze Stadium

Georgia v Republic of Ireland (Sat)

Shane Duffy had been a doubt for the Georgia game with a calf strain
Shane Duffy had been a doubt for the Georgia game with a calf strain

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Live text commentary and match report on the BBC Sport website

Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy has confirmed that Shane Duffy will start their Euro 2020 qualifier against Georgia in Tbilisi on Saturday.

The Brighton centre-half was a major doubt for the game with a calf strain, but has won his race to be fit.

The Republic can extend their at the top of Group D to five points before Denmark meet Switzerland later on Saturday.

"He's fine, but I wouldn't let him train yesterday," said McCarthy.

"'He said why?' 'because I said so'. He had done three days in a row so it was a recovery day, which he's done, so now he's fine.

"The club [Brighton] have been very good and let him come so I must say thank you to Brighton. He's trained fully this week and is fit to play."

Duffy, 27, has played every minute of the Republic's five Euro 2020 qualifiers and scored a late equaliser in the 1-1 draw away to Denmark.

Given his prominence over the last run of games, McCarthy said it would be 'ridiculous' of him not to play Duffy in Saturday's game.

"It would be kind of ridiculous not to play him considering the way he has been playing," said McCarthy.

"So, if you're looking for one starter, Duffy has been outstanding - so I'd be bonkers to leave him out."

Much of the pre-game talk has surrounded potential debutant Aaron Connolly, who was called up to the senior squad following his two-goal display for Brighton against Tottenham Hotspur last week.

McCarthy is unbeaten in six games since being appointed Martin O'Neill's successor in November 2018
McCarthy is unbeaten in six games since being appointed Martin O'Neill's successor in November 2018

However, while admitting to have been impressed by the 19-year-old, McCarthy would not reveal whether or not the winger will take to the pitch on Saturday.

"I did have a concern about James [McClean], who had a stiff back at the beginning of the week, but he's recovered and he's trained as well as he always has.

"I know Aaron can play on the left, and has been devastating for the U21s, but he plays up front in a two for Brighton, so there's an option as well."

We respect Georgia massively - Coleman

Republic captain Seamus Coleman, who scored his only international goal against Georgia in 2016, says he expects a tough test against the team ranked 91st in the world.

"We respect them massively," said the Everton full-back.

"From the first time I played them to now, their improvements as a team and the way the play is immense.

"We're expecting a tough game and need to make sure we're at it."

As for Connolly, Coleman - who turned 31 on Friday - says he hopes the winger can emulate his club form on the international scene if he gets minutes over the next two games.

"He's been lively and sharp," said Coleman.

"He's a good lad - his two goals in the Premier League is good for Irish football. Hopefully he can make an impact if he plays a part, but he's done well."

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 12th October 2019

  • GeorgiaGeorgia14:00R. of IrelandRepublic of Ireland
  • Bos-HerzeBosnia-Herzegovina17:00FinlandFinland
  • DenmarkDenmark17:00SwitzerlandSwitzerland
  • Faroe IslandsFaroe Islands17:00RomaniaRomania
  • ItalyItaly19:45GreeceGreece
  • LiechtensteinLiechtenstein19:45ArmeniaArmenia
  • MaltaMalta19:45SwedenSweden
  • NorwayNorway19:45SpainSpain

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England44001941512
2Czech Rep53029819
3Kosovo5221101008
4Montenegro5023313-102
5Bulgaria5023511-62

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine54101111013
2Portugal422010468
3Serbia52121012-27
4Luxembourg511358-34
5Lithuania5014415-111

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands54011761112
2Germany54011761112
3Northern Ireland640287112
4Belarus6114310-74
5Estonia6015218-161

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland532062411
2Denmark5230155109
3Switzerland422010468
4Georgia511348-44
5Gibraltar5005016-160

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia6411135813
2Slovakia6312108210
3Hungary630379-29
4Wales52125507
5Azerbaijan5014513-81

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain66001731418
2Sweden6321138511
3Romania6312137610
4Norway623111839
5Malta6105213-113
6Faroe Islands6006320-170

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland7511112916
2Austria7412167913
3North Macedonia7322109111
4Slovenia7322137611
5Israel72231214-28
6Latvia7007124-230

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey65011421215
2France65011941515
3Iceland6402109112
4Albania630310919
5Moldova6105217-153
6Andorra6006014-140

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium77002812721
2Russia76012241818
3Cyprus7313137610
4Kazakhstan7214911-27
5Scotland7205517-126
6San Marino7007037-370

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy66001831518
2Finland640284412
3Armenia6303121119
4Bos-Herze6213121117
5Greece6123710-35
6Liechtenstein6015119-181
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

Top Stories