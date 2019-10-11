Georgia v Republic of Ireland (Sat)

Shane Duffy had been a doubt for the Georgia game with a calf strain

BBC coverage

How to follow: Live text commentary and match report on the BBC Sport website

Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy has confirmed that Shane Duffy will start their Euro 2020 qualifier against Georgia in Tbilisi on Saturday.

The Brighton centre-half was a major doubt for the game with a calf strain, but has won his race to be fit.

The Republic can extend their at the top of Group D to five points before Denmark meet Switzerland later on Saturday.

"He's fine, but I wouldn't let him train yesterday," said McCarthy.

"'He said why?' 'because I said so'. He had done three days in a row so it was a recovery day, which he's done, so now he's fine.

"The club [Brighton] have been very good and let him come so I must say thank you to Brighton. He's trained fully this week and is fit to play."

Duffy, 27, has played every minute of the Republic's five Euro 2020 qualifiers and scored a late equaliser in the 1-1 draw away to Denmark.

Given his prominence over the last run of games, McCarthy said it would be 'ridiculous' of him not to play Duffy in Saturday's game.

"It would be kind of ridiculous not to play him considering the way he has been playing," said McCarthy.

"So, if you're looking for one starter, Duffy has been outstanding - so I'd be bonkers to leave him out."

Much of the pre-game talk has surrounded potential debutant Aaron Connolly, who was called up to the senior squad following his two-goal display for Brighton against Tottenham Hotspur last week.

McCarthy is unbeaten in six games since being appointed Martin O'Neill's successor in November 2018

However, while admitting to have been impressed by the 19-year-old, McCarthy would not reveal whether or not the winger will take to the pitch on Saturday.

"I did have a concern about James [McClean], who had a stiff back at the beginning of the week, but he's recovered and he's trained as well as he always has.

"I know Aaron can play on the left, and has been devastating for the U21s, but he plays up front in a two for Brighton, so there's an option as well."

We respect Georgia massively - Coleman

Republic captain Seamus Coleman, who scored his only international goal against Georgia in 2016, says he expects a tough test against the team ranked 91st in the world.

"We respect them massively," said the Everton full-back.

"From the first time I played them to now, their improvements as a team and the way the play is immense.

"We're expecting a tough game and need to make sure we're at it."

As for Connolly, Coleman - who turned 31 on Friday - says he hopes the winger can emulate his club form on the international scene if he gets minutes over the next two games.

"He's been lively and sharp," said Coleman.

"He's a good lad - his two goals in the Premier League is good for Irish football. Hopefully he can make an impact if he plays a part, but he's done well."