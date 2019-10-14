Euro 2021: Romania U21 3-0 Northern Ireland U21

Shayne Lavery spurned NI's best chance on the stroke of half-time

Northern Ireland Under-21s are still waiting for their first Euro 2021 qualifying win after falling to a 3-0 defeat by Romania in Voluntari.

NI goalkeeper Conor Hazard was shown a straight red card in the first half before the hosts scored three times after the break to take the points.

Shayne Lavery had Northern Ireland's best chance, firing wide from eight yards out on the stroke of half-time.

NI have two points from four games and host Romania on 19 November.

Northern Ireland's first real opening fell to Shayne Lavery, who looked characteristically effervescent after linking up with the Under-21s from the senior squad.

After swiftly exchanging passes with Jake Dunwoody, the Linfield striker dragged his right-footed shot wide from the edge of the box.

Hazard sent off following collision with Man

The game's major flashpoint arrived just after the half-hour mark when Hazard collided with Romania midfielder Dennis Man.

Man, who was chasing a pass over the top of the NI defence, was left flattened by Hazard after the 'keeper raced out of his penalty area to get to the ball first.

The Celtic stopper was shown a straight red. Liam Hughes, his replacement, did well to tip Andrei Ciobanu's resulting free-kick around the post for a corner.

Despite being a man down, NI should have went into the dressing room a goal to the good at half-time, but Lavery fired wide after Kofi Balmer's long throw-in fell to him eight yards out.

Ian Baraclough's Northern Ireland are winless after four qualifiers

Romania had a penalty appeal turned away deep into first-half stoppage time after Ciobanu went down following Alistair McCann's strong sliding challenge.

The hosts got their goal three minutes after the restart when Baluta pounced on poor NI defending to fire home from 12 yards out, his shot going in off the woodwork.

The second goal arrived on 59 minutes as Man got the better of Sean Graham down the right flank before cutting the ball back. Razvan Oaida's clever dummy caught Northern Ireland's defence out as Valentin Mihaila poked his first-time shot beyond Hughes for the insurance goal.

Things went from bad to worse for the visitors seven minutes later as Ciobanu found the bottom corner after some fine work by Petre, who drew Ciaron Brown and Alfie McCalmont to the ball before pulling the ball back into space.

Eoin Toal came close to scoring a consolation goal 10 minutes from time but his header from Caolan Boyd-Munce's corner was well-saved by Romania 'keeper Andrei Vlad.