Euro 2021 qualifier: Iceland U21 1-0 Republic of Ireland U21

Republic of Ireland Under-21s missed several good chances as they fell to their first Euro 2021 qualifying defeat with a 1-0 loss to Iceland.

Sveinn Aron Gudjohnsen's first-half penalty after Lee O'Connor was penalised for handball proved the difference in Reykjavik.

O'Connor was sent off late on after picking up his second yellow card.

The Republic remain top of Group 1 with 10 points from five games, one ahead of Iceland, who have a game in hand.

Iceland started on the front foot, with Republic goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher forced into action after just four minutes when he denied Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson.

The Republic struggled to hit top gear and fell behind after 29 minutes when Lee O'Connor was penalised for a handball in the box.

Gudjohnsen, son of former Chelsea and Barcelona forward Eidur, stepped up and slotted his spot-kick beyond Kelleher to give the hosts the lead.

Having been under the cosh for much of the first half, the visitors finished the opening 45 strongly with three opportunities.

Michael Obafemi, making his first start for the Under-21s, produced a fine stop from Iceland 'keeper Patrik Sigurdur Gunnarsson before Zach Elbouzedi found himself with a great chance, but missed the target.

Adam Idah also went close two minutes later when he headed over the bar to give the Boys in Green hope heading ahead of the second period.

It was Iceland who threatened first after the restart when Stefan Teitur Thordarson produced a fine stop from Kelleher.

Idah had another great opportunity to grab the equaliser on the hour-mark but the Norwich City man failed to hit the target.

Having found their rhythm, the Republic began to threaten regularly and passed up another opportunity when Dara O'Shea saw his close-range effort saved.

The Republic's went close once more on 87 minutes when Conor Masterson failed to find the back of the net having been found by Jayson Molumby's free-kick.

O'Connor's frustrating night finished early when he was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Having picked up his first for the penalty, the Celtic midfielder was given his marching orders for a foul on Thorsteinsson as the Republic lost for their first time in five games.

The Republic's next qualifier is away to Armenia on 14 November.