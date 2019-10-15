Euro U21 Qualifying
Iceland U2116:00R. of Ireland U21
Venue: Vikingsvollur

Euro 2021 qualifier: Iceland U21 1-0 Republic of Ireland U21

Lee O'Connor conceded a penalty and was sent off on a frustrating night for the Republic U21s
Republic of Ireland Under-21s missed several good chances as they fell to their first Euro 2021 qualifying defeat with a 1-0 loss to Iceland.

Sveinn Aron Gudjohnsen's first-half penalty after Lee O'Connor was penalised for handball proved the difference in Reykjavik.

O'Connor was sent off late on after picking up his second yellow card.

The Republic remain top of Group 1 with 10 points from five games, one ahead of Iceland, who have a game in hand.

Iceland started on the front foot, with Republic goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher forced into action after just four minutes when he denied Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson.

The Republic struggled to hit top gear and fell behind after 29 minutes when Lee O'Connor was penalised for a handball in the box.

Gudjohnsen, son of former Chelsea and Barcelona forward Eidur, stepped up and slotted his spot-kick beyond Kelleher to give the hosts the lead.

Having been under the cosh for much of the first half, the visitors finished the opening 45 strongly with three opportunities.

Michael Obafemi, making his first start for the Under-21s, produced a fine stop from Iceland 'keeper Patrik Sigurdur Gunnarsson before Zach Elbouzedi found himself with a great chance, but missed the target.

Stephen Kenny's side lost their first Euro 2021 qualifier
Adam Idah also went close two minutes later when he headed over the bar to give the Boys in Green hope heading ahead of the second period.

It was Iceland who threatened first after the restart when Stefan Teitur Thordarson produced a fine stop from Kelleher.

Idah had another great opportunity to grab the equaliser on the hour-mark but the Norwich City man failed to hit the target.

Having found their rhythm, the Republic began to threaten regularly and passed up another opportunity when Dara O'Shea saw his close-range effort saved.

The Republic's went close once more on 87 minutes when Conor Masterson failed to find the back of the net having been found by Jayson Molumby's free-kick.

O'Connor's frustrating night finished early when he was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Having picked up his first for the penalty, the Celtic midfielder was given his marching orders for a foul on Thorsteinsson as the Republic lost for their first time in five games.

The Republic's next qualifier is away to Armenia on 14 November.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 15th October 2019

  • Iceland U21Iceland U2116:00R. of Ireland U21Republic of Ireland U21
  • North Macedonia U21North Macedonia U211Kazakhstan U21Kazakhstan U211
  • Cyprus U21Cyprus U211Belarus U21Belarus U211
  • Latvia U21Latvia U2116:00Bulgaria U21Bulgaria U21
  • Azerbaijan U21Azerbaijan U2117:00Switzerland U21Switzerland U21
  • Poland U21Poland U2117:00Serbia U21Serbia U21
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina U21Bosnia and Herzegovina U210Germany U21Germany U212
  • Estonia U21Estonia U2117:15Russia U21Russia U21
  • Norway U21Norway U210Netherlands U21Netherlands U212
  • Israel U21Israel U2117:35Faroe Islands U21Faroe Islands U21
  • Montenegro U21Montenegro U2117:45Spain U21Spain U21
  • Luxembourg U21Luxembourg U2118:00Sweden U21Sweden U21

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland U21531172510
2Iceland U21430110649
3Italy U2132106067
4Sweden U2131116334
5Armenia U21410338-53
6Luxembourg U215014013-131

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland U2132107167
2Georgia U2132018266
3Azerbaijan U215113210-84
4Slovakia U2121015413
5France U2111005053
6Liechtenstein U214103313-103

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria U21330010199
2Kosovo U2142117347
3England U2122005236
4Turkey U215113712-54
5Albania U215032510-53
6Andorra U21301239-61

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland U2142204138
2Greece U2132107167
3Czech Rep U2131203125
4Lithuania U2141123304
5Croatia U2121018263
6San Marino U214004017-170

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland U2142207258
2Russia U2141303216
3Serbia U2141212205
4Bulgaria U2141214135
5Estonia U21411229-74
6Latvia U21402224-22

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain U2132103037
2North Macedonia U21321010377
3Kazakhstan U2152127617
4Israel U2121102114
5Montenegro U21511356-14
6Faroe Islands U214013213-111

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands U21330011389
2Portugal U2132018446
3Belarus U21412112485
4Norway U21311134-14
5Cyprus U21411248-44
6Gibraltar U213003015-150

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark U2133005239
2Finland U2142117257
3Romania U2132017256
4Ukraine U21310245-13
5Northern Ireland U21402226-42
6Malta U21301208-81

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany U2122007166
2Bosnia and Herzegovina U2131114224
3Moldova U21210125-33
4Wales U21310237-43
5Belgium U21201101-11
View full Euro U21 Qualifying tables

