Rangers 5-0 Hamilton Academical: Steven Gerrard not interested in title talk

Jermain Defoe (right) scored a hat-trick as Rangers hammered Hamilton

Steven Gerrard is "not going to get involved in any top-of-the-table talk" he says as he urged Rangers not to get carried away by reaching the Scottish Premiership summit.

The Ibrox side hammered Hamilton Academical 5-0 and moved two points clear of Celtic, who lost 2-0 to Livingston.

But the Rangers manager says it is too early in the season for title talk.

"We have still got to improve, we have still got to grow," said Gerrard.

Jermain Defoe scored a hat-trick as Rangers made it four wins from four since their Old Firm defeat to Celtic, with 17 goals scored and just one conceded.

Gerrard says his players should be "proud" of delivering 12 points from 12, but he played down the significance of leapfrogging Celtic.

"Look, it's October," he said. "There's still tons and tons of football to be played.

"This time in the last block of fixtures we lost an Old Firm 2-0 and a lot of criticism came our way, and rightly so because we didn't perform well enough on the day. So we all deserved that.

"This time around we have won four out of four in the league and lot of strong, positive performances, especially here at home, we have shown a lot of hunger and aggressive play about us.

"So that's what I am looking for, but it's October and there's no point worrying about where we stand in the league or getting carried away."

He added: "We are better than last year, and yes, we are stronger. The 11 is stronger, the squad is stronger, and we've got people coming back from injury. So we're in a good place."

Gap between Old Firm and rest 'biggest in 40 years'

Hamilton head coach Brian Rice praised his young players for keeping going in trying circumstances.

He added: "I've seen a lot of Rangers. I keep saying it - their attacking play is as good as I've seen in a long, long time.

"For me, Celtic and Rangers are on a different planet to anyone else in this division. The gap for me, between Celtic, Rangers and the rest, is as big as I've ever seen in my 40 years in Scottish football.

"I know Celtic lost today but under normal circumstances the gap is enormous.

"All you can do it your best and try not to make it easy for them. They tried their best."