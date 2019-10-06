Jill Ellis: US women's head coach takes charge of final game

British-born Ellis is the first manager to win two Women's World Cup titles

Two-time World-Cup winner Jill Ellis has taken charge of her final match as head coach of the United States women's team.

Ellis, 53, was appointed in 2014 and went on to win 106 of 132 games, guiding the team to successive World Cups triumphs in 2015 and 2019.

She won eight tournaments in five years and was named women's coach of the year at the Best Fifa Football Awards 2019.

Her final match, a friendly with South Korea in Chicago, ended in a 1-1 draw.

"The opportunity to coach this team and work with these amazing women has been the honour of a lifetime," Ellis, who was born in England but moved to the US as a teenager, said at the time of the announcement.

Ellis will remain with the team in an ambassador role for at least the next year, the team confirmed in July.

Her replacement has yet to be announced.

What did Ellis win with the USA?

2015 - Algarve Cup; Fifa Women's World Cup

2016 - Concacaf Women's Olympic Qualifying Championship; SheBelieves Cup

2018 - SheBelieves Cup; Tournament of Nations, 2018 Concacaf Women's Championship

2019 - Fifa Women's World Cup