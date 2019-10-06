Matty Longstaff: A day to remember for the Newcastle midfielder

The two Longstaffs - Sean (left) and Matty - arrived together at the ground

"Your belly starts to turn a bit, you get a bit nervous and then you don't sleep much."

That is how you feel after being told you are going to make your Premier League debut the next day... against 13-time champions Manchester United.

For Newcastle's 19-year-old teenage midfielder Matty Longstaff, his first top-flight appearance was a dream come true, scoring from long range to seal three points for the Magpies in a 1-0 win that took them out of the relegation zone.

"I found out I was in the team after training on Saturday," he said. "I dreamed about it last night - this is kind how it of went."

And that winning feeling came alongside brother Sean, two years older, who handed him the man-of-the-match award after the game.

"Getting to play with Sean was unbelievable," he said. "We used to kick each other in the garden growing up so to be on the same team for our hometown club, and to win against Manchester United - who are a good side - is a bit surreal."

Fellow midfielder Sean, who has been linked with a £40m move to Sunday's opponents, said: "I am over the moon. I know how hard he's worked. He's been the best player in training. He was a breath of fresh air. I couldn't be prouder of him.

"It was great. Look how lively he was, he made my job a lot easier. He was really quiet last night - he's usually bouncing around the house shouting. I've never heard him so quiet."

Matty struck the crossbar with a thunderous effort in the opening period but got his goal in the second half when he received a pass from Jetro Willems and stroked a lovely finish into the bottom corner.

At 19 years and 199 days, he became the youngest player to score on his Premier League debut for Newcastle and celebrated with a lap of honour after the match.

"That moment, with the brothers having a little hold of each other, turning around and smiling to the family in the stands is a brilliant moment for them," former Scotland winger Pat Nevin said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

"It is a dream. They will be on Match of the Day 2, they will be a social media sensation. What a moment for him. Get used to it.

"When you start your career and think about your first game and who it will be against... to think you will do it against Manchester United, at home, with your brother playing alongside you - yeah, right, that will happen! Well it just has.

"He was the coolest man in the ground when the ball dropped to him."

Remarkably, the Longstaff brothers are not the only sportsmen in their family. Their father David still plays professional ice hockey for Whitley Warriors.

Last week he was named the National Ice Hockey League player of the month for September after scoring six goals and adding six assists. He has now scored in 30 consecutive seasons.

"They [the Longstaffs] are a very proud family," Newcastle manager Steve Bruce told BBC Sport. "For one of your sons to be playing, let alone the two - and 19 and 21 years old - it's something else.

"When it fell to Matty, I thought I've seen him drill them in in training, but to do it on the big stage...

"He's been a breath of fresh air. He just wants to play football. I thought 'who's this ginger kid?' when we were on pre-season in China. He's been good in training.

"It didn't faze him. He enjoyed it. He probably didn't sleep well last night. He won't get much sleep again tonight. It's quite a story. I've been going 20 odd years and not been able to beat Manchester United and he's done it straight away."